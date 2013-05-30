Chief Keef
This Week on The Disclaimer: Funding the Arts vs. Branding the City
This week on The Disclaimer, a near-weekly half hour of debate and chit-chat between WMSE's Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee's Matt Wild and I, we discuss Journal Sentinel art critic Mary Louise Schumacher's recent column about the ceremony su.. more
May 30, 2013 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
618 Live Cancels Chief Keef's Ironically Billed "Stop the Violence" Performance
Following the rapper's latest arrest earlier this week on marijuana charges in Atlanta and questions about the appropriateness of booking a gun-loving rapper with known gang affiliations at a "Stop The Violence" event, 618 Live has canceled Chief .. more
May 24, 2013 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Images They Weave,
Frank: I can just picture someeager adviser informing Woods, "On the bright side, th Is it really just fourweeks since Tiger Woods went from Ace of Perfection to Bogey Man of ,Sports more
Dec 22, 2009 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
A Christmas Carol
For over three decades, the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s extravagantly staged production of Charles Dickens’ classic tale A Christmas Carol has been one of Milwaukee’s most cherished Christmas traditions. This year’s produc,Today more
Dec 22, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee