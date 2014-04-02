The Chieftains
Thoughts On Yesterday’s Election
Was it good for you? The Milwaukee Countysupervisor pay referendum passed by a huge margin. Oh, you thought it could bedefeated? Believe me, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele didn’t invest hisdad’s money in this so that it would fail. No.. more
Apr 2, 2014 4:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
The Grand Comedy Hour this Friday
This Friday March 14th, Milwaukee Comedy presents The Grand Comedy Hour--a show featuring comedy from all over the state. It's a monthly show that takes place at The Arcade Theatre in the basement of the Grand Avenue Mall on 161 West Wisconsin Av.. more
Mar 13, 2014 10:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Chieftains
If the parallels weren't already evident, famed Irish folk band The Chieftains make it perfectly clear on Voice of Ages that Celtic music and U.S. folk, especially in its currently commercially palatable Americana guise, share more than a f... more
Mar 12, 2012 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
The Chieftains @ The Pabst Theater
Judging by the response from the crowded Pabst Theater this weekend, it had been too long since The Chieftains have visited Milwaukee. But the quintessential Irish band, which has been touring for some 48 years according to founding membe... more
Mar 8, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Concert Reviews
The Chieftains
For those who want to get a jump on celebrating St. Patrick’s Day, The Chieftains will play an 8 p.m. concert at the Pabst Theater tonight. Far and away the most popular Irish folk act, at least to American audiences, this long-running more
Mar 6, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee