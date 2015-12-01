No Child Left Behind
Senator Tammy Baldwin on Wisconsin’s Issues
U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin is in the middle of her first term in the Senate, where she’s taken a hands-on approach to tackling some of the biggest issues in the state. Recently and very visibly, she’s been focusing on improving rail safety ... more
Will Any Milwaukee Child Be Left Behind?
Last week, Wisconsin received a waiver from the federal No Child Left Behind (NCLB) requirements... more
Adebisi Drops "The Blaxploitation" Mixtape from New York
After a rough summer that found him struggling with continued conflicts in his band, Fresh Cut Collective, and being fired from his day job at Alterra Coffee, Milwaukee rapper Adebisi moved to New York on a whim last August. "I was struggling in M.. more
MPS: Evers’ Threat to Withhold Money Is “Unreasonable and Unlawful”
In a letter to Congresswoman Gwen Moore, MPS Superintendent William Andrekopoulos and MPS Board President Michael Bonds lay out a devastating critique of state Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Evers’ decision to withhold federal funds for.. more
Gwen Moore to Tony Evers: Punishing Our Children Is No Solution
Milwaukee Congresswoman Gwen Moore, who has consistently been a voice of reason in the MPS takeover debate, just sent off a stern letter to state Superintendent Tony Evers, who has threatened to cut off $175 million in federal funds for MPS’s need.. more
State’s Last-Ditch Effort to Punish MPS—And Its Poorest Students
Away We Go
Away We Go, a droll comedy-cum-drama by director Sam Mendes (American Beauty), perceptively explores the lives of more-or-less ordinary 30somethings lost in a world without much meaning. Verona (Maya Rudolph) and Burt (John Krasinski) are about t.. more
Will the New MPS Advisory Council Have an Impact?
Now that the mayor, governor andoutgoing and incoming state superintendents of public ins Shepherd, ,News Features more
The Nutcracker
Since 1977, the Milwaukee Ballet has performed a full-length version of The Nutcracker, a The Nutcracker ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jesse McCartney
Had anyone ever done less to earn the title “pop star” than Jesse McCartney did? For years the singer coasted on his boyish good looks and considerable financial backing from Disney, scoring onl,Today in Milwaukee more
Local Cross-Section
In "Milwaukee's Own," the Armoury Gallery's last show of 2008, Cassandra Smith a Space Debris: Objects of Desire (Hi-Vis Test #1) ,Art more
The Most Important News Stories
Censored 2009 ,Cover Story more
How Fair Is No Child Left Behind?
Doesthe No Child Left Behind (NCLB) law unfairly grade urban schools whilegiving smaller schools a pass? The Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS)district has been a “district identified for improvement” for two yearsrunning, based on MPS students’ ... more
