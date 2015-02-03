Child
Arts Education Center Stage
Next Act’s No Child is a clear-eyed exploration of the U.S. educational system, the value of arts programming and of hope that defies circumstances. more
Feb 3, 2015 10:22 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Marti Gobel Portrays 16 Characters in One-Woman Show
Lower East Side New Yorker Nilaja Sun is an Obie Award-winning actress, playwright and teaching artist well known for her nationally-recognized one-woman show No Child, which makes its Milwaukee premiere at Next Act Theater Jan. 29. This po... more
Jan 20, 2015 10:38 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
News of the Weird
In Ogden, Utah, in October, Adam Manning, 30, accompanied hispregnant girlfriend to the M New York Post ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
Dec 2, 2009 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Childhood Vaccines: Protection or Peril?
Withthe World War II generation growing smaller by the day and 84 millionboomers sliding Sources: www.mercola.com, www.newmediaexplorer.com, www.909shot.com. ,Wellness Warriors more
Jan 10, 2008 12:00 AM Ty Wade, D.C. and David Wade Around MKE 4 Comments