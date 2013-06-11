Chile
Wake Owl: Songs of the Soil
Traveling the world, working on farms: This is a great roots-music backstory. It is also the backstory of Colyn Cameron, who writes and sings sweeping folk songs for his more
Jun 11, 2013 10:26 PM Joe Uchill Music Feature
El Canaveral’s Tasty Birria
Birria is a soup/stew found on the menus of many authentic Mexican restaurants. It can be prepared with any type of meat. Most local restaurants use goat, but El Canaveral (2501 W. Greenfield Ave.) prepares it with lamb. more
Nov 15, 2012 2:58 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Good Eating
A prominent chef once wrote, “Ifyou're going to kill the animal, it seems only polite to use the wholething,” and recently restaurants specializing in such “nose-to-tail”cuisine have opened in several cities, according to a May report inToron... more
Jun 25, 2008 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE