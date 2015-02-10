Chill On The Hill W/ Anna Johnso
7500+ Anime-niacs Descend on Downtown for Anime Milwaukee
Don’t let the name deceive you, Anime Milwaukee is for fans of Japanese culture in general. That being said, it stands to reason that more than a few of the 7,500+ expected attendees will know the difference between Pokémon and Ponyo – that is to .. more
Feb 10, 2015 10:00 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Chill On The Hill w/ Anna Johnson & Friends
Folk-pop singer Anna Johnson was able to pursue a career in music because of a scholarship awarded by, of all things, the band Queen. The songstress recorded her debut album Ready to Go in Nashville, embracing the city's musical... more
Jul 12, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Chill On The Hill w/ Anna Johnson & Friends
Folk-pop singer Anna Johnson was able to pursue a career in music because of a scholarship awarded by, of all things, the band Queen. The songstress recorded her debut album Ready to Go in Nashville, embracing the city’s musical... more
Jun 15, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 3 Comments