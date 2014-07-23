RSS
Chillwave
GGOOLLDD Offer a Better Kind of Synth-Pop on Their Debut EP, "$TANDARD$"
Let’stalk about chillwave for a quick second. Remember chillwave? It was a style of lo-fisynth-pop so pervasive four years ago that Pitchfork actually started a spinoffsite dedicated to it and its hyper-underground offshoots (RIP Altered Zones).. more
Jul 23, 2014 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Toro y Moi Trades Chillwave For Pop and House
Artist and producer Chaz Bundick, better known by his bilingual stage name Toro y Moi, is usually cited as a key figure in the chillwave movement. That’s debatable more
Oct 30, 2013 1:01 AM Thomas Michalski Music Feature
