RSS

Chillwave

ggoolldd standards.jpg.jpe

Let’stalk about chillwave for a quick second. Remember chillwave? It was a style of lo-fisynth-pop so pervasive four years ago that Pitchfork actually started a spinoffsite dedicated to it and its hyper-underground offshoots (RIP Altered Zones).. more

Jul 23, 2014 3:00 PM On Music

toro.jpg.jpe

Artist and producer Chaz Bundick, better known by his bilingual stage name Toro y Moi, is usually cited as a key figure in the chillwave movement. That’s debatable more

Oct 30, 2013 1:01 AM Music Feature

SOCIAL UPDATES