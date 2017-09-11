China Lights
China Lights 2017 Tickets
Win a pair of tickets to China Lights running Sept. 22 - Oct. 22, 2017 at Boerner Botanical Gardens . more
Sep 11, 2017 12:00 AM Contests
This Week in Milwaukee: Sept. 29-Oct. 5
The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra takes on Pokemon, while Adam Conover ruins everything. more
Sep 27, 2016 3:39 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
China Lights Offers Preview of Botanical Gardens Exhibition
Chinese Lantern Festival, China Lights, will offer an exclusive preview presentation of October’s exhibition, which includes 40 sculptural lantern displays, at Boerner Botanical Gardens On Thursday, September29. Attendees wil.. more
Aug 17, 2016 7:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
The Journey From Bench to Bellhop
Jason Ilstrup, housekeeping manager of the Fifth Ward’s Iron Horse Hotel, was a Peace Corps leader in Niger, became a lawyer and worked in Congress before abandoning his legal career to become a bellhop. He describes his international servi... more
Nov 23, 2010 12:00 AM Kate Clark Off the Cuff 4 Comments