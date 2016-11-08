China
Chinese Nuclear Proliferation: How Global Politics is Transforming China’s Weapons Buildup and Modernization (Potomac Books), by Susan Turner Haynes
While the world focused on the atomic tantrums of North Korea or the efforts to curb Iran’s nuclear ambitions, China has quietly enlarged and modernized its arsenal. In Chinese Nuclear Proliferation: How Global Politics is Transforming Chin... more
Nov 8, 2016 1:40 PM David Luhrssen Books
Walker’s Wisconsin Is Going the Wrong Way on Roads
Last week, just after Gov. Scott Walker won re-election on a tax cut platform, Walker and Transportation Secretary Mark Gottlieb announced they need $750 million in new taxes and fees to pay for the highway more
Nov 18, 2014 11:02 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 10 Comments
When America First Met China: An Exotic History of Tea, Drugs, and Money in the Age of Sail (Liveright), by Eric Jay Dolin
Well before it became a political football, China made headlines with tales of economic growth in the face of a global downturn and reports of poor conditions in its factories. Eric Jay Dolin’s well-crafted account of chapter one in more
Nov 13, 2012 2:42 PM David Luhrssen Books
No Denial
"I'm a son of Detroit. I was born in Detroit. My dad was head of a car company. I like American cars," said Mitt Romney when he met with President Obama to discuss foreign policy. "And I would do nothing to hurt... more
Oct 29, 2012 5:01 PM Joe Conason News Features
Tommy Thompson’s Brazen Hypocrisy
The brazen hypocrisy was stunning when Republican Senate candidate Tommy Thompson accused his opponent, Congresswoman Tammy Baldwin, of being soft on Iran, identifying President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad... more
Oct 22, 2012 10:36 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
A Chinese Life (Abrams), by Li Kunwu and Philippe Otie
Chinese dissident artists get all the press in the West, and Li Kunwu is not among their ranks. Now a Communist Party arts administrator, he grew up during the hateful Cultural Revolution of the 1960s... more
Sep 28, 2012 1:38 PM David Luhrssen Books
Ai Weiwei: Never Sorry
Ai Weiwei could have had a comfortable career as an artist in China, especially after his contribution to Beijing’s emblematic “Bird’s Nest” Olympic stadium. But he bit his master’s hand, posting blog comments critical... more
Sep 24, 2012 12:56 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
The Betrayal of the American Dream (PublicAffairs), by Donald L. Barlett and James B. Steele
Why do America's 1% care so little about the country's middle class? Investigative reporters Donald L. Barlett and James B. Steele answer this way: Even after reducing American workers to a cheap labor pool, the growing middle classes of B... more
Aug 20, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Gold Medalists in Fake Outrage
Fake outrage is a little like pornography—hard to narrowly define, but you know it when you see it... more
Jul 27, 2012 12:00 AM David Sirota News Features
Mitt's Revealing China and Gay Crises
Just as aspiring judges ought to possess the quality known as "judicial temperament," a would-be president... more
May 14, 2012 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 1 Comments
Will We Choose a Chinese Future?
For the last two decades, we've heard many myths purporting to explain the loss of American manufacturing jobs... more
Feb 17, 2012 12:00 AM David Sirota News Features 1 Comments
Why China Is Laughing All the Way to the Bank
The global impact of the American debt crisis—and the likelihood of permanent damage to American interests—are already visible to Sen. John Kerry (D-Mass.) from his perch as chairman... more
Aug 1, 2011 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 2 Comments
The Meaning of Being Human
Curtis Carter came to Milwaukee in 1969 as an assistant professor in philosophy at Marquette University and has long since become a full professor. Climbing the academic ladder, however, was never a sufficient objective for the tireless Car... more
Jun 22, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Off the Cuff
Entering the Forbidden City
A rare glimpse into the Palace Museum of Beijing's Forbidden City awaits visitors of the Milwaukee Art Museum exhibition “The Emperor's Private Paradise: Treasures From the Forbidden City.” Ninety works were chosen from the Palace Garden... more
May 11, 2011 12:00 AM Curtis L. Carter Around MKE
A New Red Dawn
The 1984 film "Red Dawn" fantasized about a group of American teenagers called the Wolverines who valiantly repelled an invasion of foreign communists. For its mix of dystopia and hope, the movie became such an enduring cultural touchstone ... more
Mar 25, 2011 12:00 AM David Sirota News Features 3 Comments
Florida’s Manly Men
In May, Kendrick Pitts, 20, and his brother Marquise, 19, were arrested in a women’s restroom in a small office building in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. They were hiding in the bathroom stalls after being,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
Jul 23, 2009 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
China Is Here
GUIYANG, CHINA -- Before planning for and making the trans-global trek to the most populous country on Earth, I knew mainland China mostly through television and movie screens. My sinologists were Bruce Lee, Jackie Chan and Egg Shen, the ... more
Jul 17, 2009 12:00 AM David Sirota News Features