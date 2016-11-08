RSS

While the world focused on the atomic tantrums of North Korea or the efforts to curb Iran’s nuclear ambitions, China has quietly enlarged and modernized its arsenal. In Chinese Nuclear Proliferation: How Global Politics is Transforming Chin... more

Nov 8, 2016 1:40 PM Books

Experience Asian culture at its colorful best. Milwaukee’spremier showcase for Asian culture. Asia Fest of Milwaukee is an experience ofmusic, dance, food and fellowship binding cultures from across Asia into acolorful, vibrant, and delicious f.. more

Jul 6, 2015 2:50 PM Sponsored Content

Last week, just after Gov. Scott Walker won re-election on a tax cut platform, Walker and Transportation Secretary Mark Gottlieb announced they need $750 million in new taxes and fees to pay for the highway more

Nov 18, 2014 11:02 PM Expresso 10 Comments

Well before it became a political football, China made headlines with tales of economic growth in the face of a global downturn and reports of poor conditions in its factories. Eric Jay Dolin’s well-crafted account of chapter one in more

Nov 13, 2012 2:42 PM Books

"I'm a son of Detroit. I was born in Detroit. My dad was head of a car company. I like American cars," said Mitt Romney when he met with President Obama to discuss foreign policy. "And I would do nothing to hurt... more

Oct 29, 2012 5:01 PM News Features

The brazen hypocrisy was stunning when Republican Senate candidate Tommy Thompson accused his opponent, Congresswoman Tammy Baldwin, of being soft on Iran, identifying President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad... more

Oct 22, 2012 10:36 PM Taking Liberties

Chinese dissident artists get all the press in the West, and Li Kunwu is not among their ranks. Now a Communist Party arts administrator, he grew up during the hateful Cultural Revolution of the 1960s... more

Sep 28, 2012 1:38 PM Books

Ai Weiwei could have had a comfortable career as an artist in China, especially after his contribution to Beijing’s emblematic “Bird’s Nest” Olympic stadium. But he bit his master’s hand, posting blog comments critical... more

Sep 24, 2012 12:56 AM Film Reviews

Why do America's 1% care so little about the country's middle class? Investigative reporters Donald L. Barlett and James B. Steele answer this way: Even after reducing American workers to a cheap labor pool, the growing middle classes of B... more

Aug 20, 2012 12:00 AM Books

Fake outrage is a little like pornography—hard to narrowly define, but you know it when you see it... more

Jul 27, 2012 12:00 AM News Features

Just as aspiring judges ought to possess the quality known as "judicial temperament," a would-be president... more

May 14, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

For the last two decades, we've heard many myths purporting to explain the loss of American manufacturing jobs... more

Feb 17, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

The global impact of the American debt crisis—and the likelihood of permanent damage to American interests—are already visible to Sen. John Kerry (D-Mass.) from his perch as chairman... more

Aug 1, 2011 12:00 AM News Features 2 Comments

By this point in the summer, there’s a kind of restlessness that starts to emerge in kids and adults alike. Being a father of a newborn daughter, I am beginning to see those days on the horizon where at some point in July or August of say . . . .. more

Jul 2, 2011 11:05 AM Theater

Curtis Carter came to Milwaukee in 1969 as an assistant professor in philosophy at Marquette University and has long since become a full professor. Climbing the academic ladder, however, was never a sufficient objective for the tireless Car... more

Jun 22, 2011 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

A rare glimpse into the Palace Museum of Beijing's Forbidden City awaits visitors of the Milwaukee Art Museum exhibition “The Emperor's Private Paradise: Treasures From the Forbidden City.” Ninety works were chosen from the Palace Garden... more

May 11, 2011 12:00 AM Around MKE

The 1984 film "Red Dawn" fantasized about a group of American teenagers called the Wolverines who valiantly repelled an invasion of foreign communists. For its mix of dystopia and hope, the movie became such an enduring cultural touchstone ... more

Mar 25, 2011 12:00 AM News Features 3 Comments

Steve Miller is one of the most successful musicians ever to come out of Milwaukee, an esteemed blues guitarist who crossed over into pop-rock stardom with his 1973 album, The Joker . Singles came easily to him for the rest of more

Aug 10, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

In May, Kendrick Pitts, 20, and his brother Marquise, 19, were arrested in a women’s restroom in a small office building in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. They were hiding in the bathroom stalls after being,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more

Jul 23, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE

GUIYANG, CHINA -- Before planning for and making the trans-global trek to the most populous country on Earth, I knew mainland China mostly through television and movie screens. My sinologists were Bruce Lee, Jackie Chan and Egg Shen, the ... more

Jul 17, 2009 12:00 AM News Features

