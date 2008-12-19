RSS

Chinese Democracy

blogimage2206.jpe

Dec 19, 2008 5:00 AM On Music

...things aren't good. At all. The most anticipated album of all time has turned out to be more of a commercial bomb than even the most cynical predicted. Best Buy bought exclusive rights to distribute the album, but of the 1.3 million copies t.. more

Dec 17, 2008 5:00 AM On Music

blogimage1979.jpe

Idolator reports that Guns N' Roses mythical Chinese Democracy has leaked online—and for real this time, not in a "there's some demos that may be from the album but will be pulled within three hours" sort of way, but in a "this is the actual album.. more

Nov 18, 2008 5:00 AM On Music

blogimage1979.jpe

It’sspring, which means the beginning of tee-ball and soccer for kids. My youngdau told ,Jim Cryns on Sports (Online Exclusive) more

Jul 5, 2008 12:00 AM More Sports 1 Comments

blogimage2206.jpe

What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.ex ,News Features more

May 21, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

blogimage2182.jpe

  There'snothing quite so deliciously satisfying to one's ironic sensibility thanwitnessing the "majority" cheer for the videotaped speechifying ofKouichi To,Concert Reviews more

May 20, 2008 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES