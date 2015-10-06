RSS

Chinese Film

film_cominghome_1.jpg.jpe

Chinese filmmaker Zhang Yimou directs a compelling movie about the personal costs of his country’s Cultural Revolution. more

Oct 6, 2015 7:33 PM Film Reviews

The Chinese government is trying to suppress Summer Palace. After its debut at Cannes, the regime banned its director, Lou Ye, from filmmaking for five years. Fortunately, Summer Palace has been released in the U.S. on DVD. Chances are it won’t .. more

Apr 21, 2008 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage971.jpe

Like so many electronic- and dance-music collectives, the Chicago group Mahjongg is diffi Kontpab ,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 21, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

In a good Chinese costume drama, there is always an empire in turmoil, a bitter dynastic struggle, vast armies assembled in choreographed columns and balletic displays of martial arts—often by characters endowed with the power to fly. Legend .. more

Feb 7, 2008 5:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage468.jpe

The latest Milwaukee Rep production tells the story of a once forgotten blues record label Red Pepper ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 11, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES