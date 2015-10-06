Chinese Film
Coming Home
Chinese filmmaker Zhang Yimou directs a compelling movie about the personal costs of his country’s Cultural Revolution. more
Oct 6, 2015 7:33 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Banned in China
The Chinese government is trying to suppress Summer Palace. After its debut at Cannes, the regime banned its director, Lou Ye, from filmmaking for five years. Fortunately, Summer Palace has been released in the U.S. on DVD. Chances are it won’t .. more
Apr 21, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Mahjongg
Like so many electronic- and dance-music collectives, the Chicago group Mahjongg is diffi Kontpab ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 21, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Legend of the Black Scorpion
In a good Chinese costume drama, there is always an empire in turmoil, a bitter dynastic struggle, vast armies assembled in choreographed columns and balletic displays of martial arts—often by characters endowed with the power to fly. Legend .. more
Feb 7, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Grafton City Blues
The latest Milwaukee Rep production tells the story of a once forgotten blues record label Red Pepper ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 11, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments