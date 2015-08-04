RSS

Sarah Anne Carter from the Chipstone Foundation will discuss her book, Tangible Things, at Boswell Book Co. more

Aug 4, 2015 6:03 PM Books

There’s a whole lot of ju-ju at the Museum of Wisconsin Art. more

Nov 4, 2014 4:20 PM Visual Arts

In April, Brandon Ruud joined the curatorial staff of the Milwaukee Art Museum where he is responsible for oversight, development and presentation of the collection of American art and decorative arts. He replaces William Rudolph who left t... more

Oct 14, 2014 12:13 AM Off the Cuff

To launch the new exhibition “Branding Creativity,” a potpourri of art, theater, music and food too ample for a single location is being organized. Consequently, the self-styled art jamboree will take place on Friday, Jan. 24, as a sort ... more

Jan 22, 2014 1:44 AM Visual Arts

When herds gather outside of the Milwaukee Art Museum, intent on watching the exterior “wings” unfold, I'm reminded of the hoopla surrounding Old Faithful. For me, the real... more

Aug 27, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

Curator Joseph Cunningham, from the American Decorative Arts 1900 Foundation, and Adjunct Assistant Curator for the Milwaukee Art Museum, Sarah Fayen, cooperated with The Chipstone Foundation to organize and plan "The Artistic Furniture of Char.. more

Jun 2, 2009 4:00 AM Visual Arts

The Wrecking Crew: How Conservatives Rule

Sep 24, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

