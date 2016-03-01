Chiwetel Ejiofor
Blood, Gore, Explosions
Triple 9 boasts a good cast of actors, all of them handling their roles well, but director John Hillcoat was unable to rise to the high bar he set with The Road, instead succumbing to the increasingly tawdry, blood-soaked conventions of the... more
Mar 1, 2016 4:12 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
The Martian
Matt Damon stars in the science fiction thriller The Martian. more
Sep 29, 2015 8:43 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Last Year’s Best Picture
Fresh off the well-deserved Oscar win for BestPicture, as well as a Best Supporting Actress nod for Lupita Nyong’o, 12 Years a Slave has been released onBlu-ray and DVD. 12 Years a Slave wasdirected by Britain’s Steve McQueen .. more
Mar 5, 2014 8:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
12 Years a Slave
The nightmare of 12 Years a Slave begins when Solomon Northrup awakens on the hard floor of a cell, his wrists and ankles chained. Solomon (Chiwetel Ejiofor) was a free black in pre-Civil War Saratoga Springs, N.Y., an educated man with a w... more
Oct 27, 2013 5:33 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Radio Golf
Timothy Douglas directs the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s production of August Wilson’s drama Radio Golf , the latest in a series of Rep shows directed by Douglas, including last year’s Trouble in Mind and 2008’s world more
Mar 4, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee