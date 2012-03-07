Chlamydia
Why Does Sex Hurt?
While the gender of the person asking the second question is not clear, I'm going to answer these as if they are both about female-bodied people, since this type of concern is most often about pain during vaginal penetration... more
Mar 7, 2012 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress 2 Comments
Emotionally Rescued
I was more than a little shocked when I found a copy of Emotional Rescue in my turntable last night, since, as best I can recall, I haven’t listened to that record in years. How did it get there? Did I get drunk one night and cue it up? Unlikely. .. more
Dec 23, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
What Teens Want to Know
Sinceit may be difficult for adults to have an honest conversation about sexwith their t “ ,News Features more
May 21, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
The Silent Epidemic
MANY WERESHOCKED WHEN THE CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL and Prevention (CDC)reported last What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online www.expre ,Cover Story more
May 21, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser Around MKE