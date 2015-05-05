Chloã« Grace Moretz
Under the ‘Clouds of Sils Maria’
For many people, growing older is a harrowing prospect. Imagine if you were a middle-aged actress. Such is the case with Maria Enders (Juliette Binoche), the lead character in Clouds of Sils Maria, which received various awards but is a met... more
May 5, 2015 9:13 PM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews 2 Comments
Film Clips: Oct. 15
Apparently every generation needs its own version of William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, Jane Austen’s Jane Eyre and now Steven King’s Carrie. Or, Hollywood was hankering for Chloë Grace Moretz to get her own coming-of-age film, making ... more
Oct 16, 2013 12:18 AM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Film Clips: Aug. 14
The shocking 2010 killing of a SeaWorld orca trainer by one of the killer whales cast the aquatic amusement park business in a cold light. The eye-opening documentary Blackfish reveals a pattern of attacks by orcas on their more
Aug 14, 2013 1:01 AM David Luhrssen Film Clips