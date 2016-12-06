RSS

Choir

mercyisleundyingfire.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee metal’s power couple—bassist Chad Novell (Fibonacci Sequence) and his wife, vocalist Kassandra Novell (Orphonic Orchestra)—will no doubt make some noise beyond Wisconsin and even U.S. borders with Undying Fire, Mercy Isle’s full-l... more

Dec 6, 2016 2:33 PM Album Reviews

eric and magill.jpg.jpe

Former Camden bandmates Eric Osterman and Ryan Weber understood that their band Eric & Magill would be a long-distance project when they started it, but they probably couldn't have predicted just how long that distance would be. In the years since.. more

Jul 23, 2013 7:00 PM On Music

muzik_1535073.jpg.jpe

Carl Orff’s Carmina Burana (1937) has become one of the most familiar classical compositions from the modern era. The workout it provides for choral groups may be one reason for its popularity on concert stages, but another more

Nov 12, 2012 2:24 PM Album Reviews

blogimage9443.jpe

Through Jan. 30, the Dean Jensen Gallery presents “Big Bangs, Small Bucks 2,” featuring more than 100 international artworks at value prices. This eclectic exhibit displays a variety of mediums from artists all around the world, including I... more

Jan 7, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Last night the Badger men's hockey team did everything they could to silence all the naysayers that said they didn't deserve to be included in the 16-team NCAA championship tournament when the beat the University of Denver 6-2. I actually had to D.. more

Mar 30, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

blogimage861.jpe

I’m Art Kumbalek and man ohmanischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, I was Swiss Movement ,Art for Art's Sake more

Feb 13, 2008 12:00 AM Art for Art's Sake

SOCIAL UPDATES