Mercy Isle: Undying Fire
Milwaukee metal’s power couple—bassist Chad Novell (Fibonacci Sequence) and his wife, vocalist Kassandra Novell (Orphonic Orchestra)—will no doubt make some noise beyond Wisconsin and even U.S. borders with Undying Fire, Mercy Isle’s full-l... more
Dec 6, 2016 2:33 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Stream Eric & Magill's Gorgeous, Glorious new "Night Singers" LP
Former Camden bandmates Eric Osterman and Ryan Weber understood that their band Eric & Magill would be a long-distance project when they started it, but they probably couldn't have predicted just how long that distance would be. In the years since.. more
Jul 23, 2013 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Kristjan Jarvi
Carl Orff’s Carmina Burana (1937) has become one of the most familiar classical compositions from the modern era. The workout it provides for choral groups may be one reason for its popularity on concert stages, but another more
Nov 12, 2012 2:24 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Big Bangs, Small Bucks 2
Through Jan. 30, the Dean Jensen Gallery presents “Big Bangs, Small Bucks 2,” featuring more than 100 international artworks at value prices. This eclectic exhibit displays a variety of mediums from artists all around the world, including I... more
Jan 7, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
UW Men's Hockey team proves they deserve berth
Last night the Badger men's hockey team did everything they could to silence all the naysayers that said they didn't deserve to be included in the 16-team NCAA championship tournament when the beat the University of Denver 6-2. I actually had to D.. more
Mar 30, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Free $peech a Buck Two-Eighty
I’m Art Kumbalek and man ohmanischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, I was Swiss Movement ,Art for Art's Sake more
Feb 13, 2008 12:00 AM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake