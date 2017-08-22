A Chorus Line
Performing Arts Weekly: Aug. 24-30, 2017
Milwaukee Opera Theatre and Theater RED present A Chorus Line; William Shakespeare’s immortal Romeo and Juliet comes to SummerStage in Delafield; and SueMo Dance Company explores what it means to self-identify in a performance at Danceworks... more
Aug 22, 2017 1:50 PM John Jahn Performing Arts Weekly
A Chorus Line: 40th Anniversary Celebration
David Luhrssen reviews A Chorus Line: 40th Anniversary Celebration. more
Feb 4, 2016 9:57 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
R.I.P. Marvin Hamlisch, Prolific Composer and Conductor
Composers didn't come much more decorated than Marvin Hamlisch, one of only two artists ever to win an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony and Pulitzer. Hamlisch, who took home those latter two honors in 1975 for the hit musical <em>A Chorus Line</em> and w.. more
Aug 7, 2012 3:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
New Release Wrap-Up: WU LYF, Marissa Nadler, Woods
Either in an attempt to avoid the overexposure that trails British buzz bands or in a cynical effort to invite that overexposure, the Manchester quartet WU LYF hid their identities from the press nearly until the release of their new debut album, .. more
Jun 15, 2011 5:59 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Jasper Rude
,CD Reviews more
Oct 28, 2009 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews 2 Comments
A Chorus Line
It’s easy for me to joke about hating musicals, but I see so many of them that it’s difficult not to understand the appeal in most of them on some level. While I don’t share much of the country’s obsession with the American musical, I make ever.. more
Jun 24, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Chorus Line
Every June, the local theater scene switches gears from its regular schedule to the strange haze of the summer season. Standard shows vanish from Milwaukee stages, making way for touring productions and a mishmash of edgier, less tested end... more
Jun 24, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
A Chorus Line
Every June, the local theater scene switches gears from its regular schedule to the strange haze of the summer season. Standard shows vanish from Milwaukee stages, making way for touring productions and a mishmash of edgier, less tested end... more
Jun 23, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Fairies, Cats and A Chrous Line
The summer seems to have arrived. And I suddenly find myself without theatre for two straight weeks. It’s kind of a huge vacancy considering the high volume of shows that I’ve seen in April and May . . . those being some of the busiest months I’ve.. more
Jun 4, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Herds’ Violent Nature
It's been a while since anything in the world of hardcore punk surprised me, but I was genuinely taken aback by the lyrics on Herds' recently released 7-inch EP. With an almost haiku-like si,Local Music more
Oct 1, 2008 12:00 AM Michael Carriere Local Music 1 Comments
Guy and Doll
I’m Art Kumbalek and manohman manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So liste Guys and Dolls: ,Art for Art's Sake more
Sep 25, 2008 12:00 AM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake 8 Comments