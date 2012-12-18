The Chosen
The 2012 Theater Year in Review
This year was a remarkably diverse time for theater in Milwaukee. As new companies arose, others became more established and still others continued to define themselves in ways that kept things evolving in a refreshing way. more
Dec 18, 2012 10:20 PM Russ Bickerstaff A&E Feature
The Chosen
In Tandem Theatre produces an adaptation of Chaim Potok's classic 1967 novel about two Jewish boys growing up in 1940s Brooklyn, against the backdrop of the second World War. Their friendship is tested after the creation of the state of... more
Mar 24, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Chosen
In Tandem Theatre produces an adaptation of Chaim Potok's classic 1967 novel about two Jewish boys growing up in 1940s Brooklyn, against the backdrop of... more
Mar 22, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Chosen
In Tandem Theatre produces an adaptation of Chaim Potok's classic 1967 novel about two Jewish boys growing up in 1940s Brooklyn, against the backdrop... more
Mar 21, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Chosen
In Tandem Theatre produces an adaptation of Chaim Potok's classic 1967 novel about two Jewish boys growing up in 1940s Brooklyn, against the backdrop pof the second World War. Their friendship is tested after the creation of the state of... more
Mar 7, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Cast Excels in In Tandem's 'The Chosen'
In Tandem's fine new production, Chaim Potok's The Chosen, thoughtfully illustrates the paradox of two highly principled young Orthodox Jews living in Brooklyn in households with completely divergent approaches to the Talmud. Reuven Malter.... more
Mar 7, 2012 12:00 AM Steve Spice Theater
The Chosen: Authority In The Silence of A Small Space
In describing a show it’s so easy to fall into impersonal vocabulary. Consider the following words: “A coming of age story about two boys growing-up in New York during world war two.” There’s a perfectly ordinary collection of words describing a.. more
Mar 4, 2012 12:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Chosen
In Tandem Theatre produces an adaptation of Chaim Potok's classic 1967 novel about two Jewish boys growing up in 1940s Brooklyn, against the backdrop pof the second World War. Their friendship is tested after the creation of the state of... more
Mar 4, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Chosen
In Tandem Theatre produces an adaptation of Chaim Potok's classic 1967 novel about two Jewish boys growing up in 1940s Brooklyn, against the backdrop pof... more
Mar 2, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Milwaukee Rep Finds Humor 'In the Next Room'
The Milwaukee Rep closes its Stiemke Studio season with a production of a historical comedy by popular contemporary playwright Sarah Ruhl, In the Next Room (or The Vibrator Play)... more
Feb 29, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Milwaukee’s Pita Brothers Finds Street-Level Success
When brothers Manoj and Vijay Swearingen considered opening their own restaurant, they found the price of the endeavor to be more than they were willing to invest. So they scaled down their food service ,Eat/Drink more
Sep 16, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview