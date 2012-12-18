RSS

The Chosen

This year was a remarkably diverse time for theater in Milwaukee. As new companies arose, others became more established and still others continued to define themselves in ways that kept things evolving in a refreshing way. more

Dec 18, 2012 10:20 PM A&E Feature

In Tandem Theatre produces an adaptation of Chaim Potok's classic 1967 novel about two Jewish boys growing up in 1940s Brooklyn, against the backdrop of the second World War. Their friendship is tested after the creation of the state of... more

Mar 24, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

In Tandem's fine new production, Chaim Potok's The Chosen, thoughtfully illustrates the paradox of two highly principled young Orthodox Jews living in Brooklyn in households with completely divergent approaches to the Talmud. Reuven Malter.... more

Mar 7, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

In describing a show it’s so easy to fall into impersonal vocabulary. Consider the following words: “A coming of age story about two boys growing-up in New York during world war two.” There’s a perfectly ordinary collection of words describing a.. more

Mar 4, 2012 12:08 PM Theater

The Milwaukee Rep closes its Stiemke Studio season with a production of a historical comedy by popular contemporary playwright Sarah Ruhl, In the Next Room (or The Vibrator Play)... more

Feb 29, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

When brothers Manoj and Vijay Swearingen considered opening their own restaurant, they found the price of the endeavor to be more than they were willing to invest. So they scaled down their food service ,Eat/Drink more

Sep 16, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

