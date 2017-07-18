Chris Abele
Abele's Dirty Little War Against the Honest Elected Officials
County Executive Chris Abele used his family money to win three elections, and he is now using his family’s money to launch a war against some of Milwaukee’s most respected elected officials. His line of fake news consists of half-truths an... more
Jul 18, 2017 4:19 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board Expresso 3 Comments
Milwaukee County Pension Déjà Vu
County Executive Abele has taken another page from Donald Trump’s playbook by manufacturing a county pension crisis to distract from his own ongoing issues. more
May 9, 2017 3:56 PM Dennis Hughes News Features 3 Comments
Now Abele Sees Himself As a Job Training Expert
Out of left field, Chris Abele has petitioned Gov. Scott Walker to shift federal job training dollars from the successful Employ Milwaukee to some entity under him. There are many problems with Abele’s request. more
May 9, 2017 3:36 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board Expresso 4 Comments
Courts Restore Some Integrity and Balance to County Government
Milwaukee needs to restore a system of checks and balances so the county supervisors have the powers to serve as a countervailing force to an abusive and self-serving county executive. more
May 2, 2017 4:01 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board Expresso 2 Comments
Milwaukee County Pension Madness
Since the turn of the century, Milwaukee County has been shaped by pension scandal. The latest development—a recent revelation of an IRS report hidden for three years— demonstrates how the current pension system rules might actually incenti... more
Mar 21, 2017 5:13 PM Dennis Hughes News Features 3 Comments
What’s Next for the Mitchell Park Domes?
“I want Milwaukeeans to be open minded,” said Domes Director Sandy Folaron. more
Jan 10, 2017 4:14 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
The Ten Most Read Shepherd Express Stories of 2016
2016 was a big year for Milwaukee, and a big year for the Shepherd . We covered a wide range of subjects that affect and interest you, our readers, in the categories of news, dining, music, arts & entertainment and sports, among many others. Of al.. more
Dec 28, 2016 5:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
State Audit Finds Serious Problems with Milwaukee County’s Mental Health Services
State auditors provided a rare independent, detailed look at the operations and oversight of the county’s behavioral health services and raised critical issues. more
Dec 27, 2016 4:00 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments
What's the Real Value of the Mitchell Park Domes?
What is the real value of the Mitchell Park Domes? What are the Domes worth to Milwaukee? Those are two of the questions Milwaukee County residents will be grappling with as we determine whether o, more
Dec 6, 2016 4:26 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Walker and Abele’s New $17 Million Pension Mess
“This is without question administrative error,” said Supervisor James “Luigi” Schmitt, chair of the Personnel Committee. more
Dec 6, 2016 3:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 5 Comments
Wheel Tax and Go Pass—and Misinformation—Dominated County Board’s Budget Listening Session
Monday’sHalloween night public hearing on Milwaukee County’s 2017 budget was full ofspooky myths and misinformation, especially regarding the $60 vehicleregistration fee (AKA the wheel tax) as well as the Go Pass for the county’sseniors and di.. more
Nov 1, 2016 5:21 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
The Estabrook Dam Should be Removed but the Current Removal Plan Sets a Terrible Precedent
We’ll be clear up front: We believe that the Estabrook Dam should be torn down. That said, we certainly don’t like the plan hatched to tear down the dam and we believe it sets a dangerous precedent for future sales of county-owned land that... more
Oct 25, 2016 4:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 2 Comments
A Big Victory for MPS and Public School Advocates
Proving its doubters wrong, the Milwaukee Public Schools’ latest report card makes it ineligible for a takeover under a Republican-backed law that would have allowed Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele to privatize at least one low-perfo... more
Oct 18, 2016 4:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 15 Comments
Push for Local Roads and Buses in Next Budgets
Local transportation assets are getting a closer look in proposed state and county budgets. But are decision-makers truly serious about addressing the needs of our local roads, bridges and bus systems? And can we afford it? more
Oct 4, 2016 4:42 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Who Bought Héctor Colón?
Whoever or whatever is funding this campaign, Milwaukee Works, like the CRG, set out to bully supervisors and prop up Health and Human Services Director Héctor Colón. more
Sep 27, 2016 3:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 1 Comments
Don’t Be Fooled by the Campaign to Save Héctor Colón’s Job
Reappointments of department heads tend to be routine affairs. But Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’s reappointment of Health and Human Services Director Héctor Colón is anything but routine. more
Sep 20, 2016 3:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 1 Comments
Hector Colon’s in the Hot Seat
CountyExecutive Chris Abele tried to delay this as much as possible, but Health andHuman Services Director Hector Colon’s bid for reappointment was rejected 3-2in yesterday’s Health and Human Needs Committee meeting. It goes to the fullboard o.. more
Sep 15, 2016 4:14 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 1 Comments
Will the Go Pass Survive?
“The Go Pass is worth its weight in gold,” Disability Rights Wisconsin’s Barbara Beckert, who co-chairs the Make It Work Coalition, told the Shepherd. “You’re giving people a fighting chance to succeed.” more
Sep 13, 2016 4:36 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
The Undercover War Against the Parks
Parks need to be protected from destruction now more than ever from two ugly forces in modern-day politics. more
Sep 13, 2016 4:23 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 7 Comments
Abele’s Missed Opportunity on Parks
Milwaukee County will be hosting nine public workshops to engage the community on the parks’ long-range future throughout September and into October. But we have to wonder if Abele will listen to the results or if he will reject sound advic... more
Sep 6, 2016 3:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features