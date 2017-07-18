RSS

Chris Abele

County Executive Chris Abele used his family money to win three elections, and he is now using his family’s money to launch a war against some of Milwaukee’s most respected elected officials. His line of fake news consists of half-truths an... more

Jul 18, 2017 4:19 PM Expresso 3 Comments

County Executive Abele has taken another page from Donald Trump’s playbook by manufacturing a county pension crisis to distract from his own ongoing issues. more

May 9, 2017 3:56 PM News Features 3 Comments

Out of left field, Chris Abele has petitioned Gov. Scott Walker to shift federal job training dollars from the successful Employ Milwaukee to some entity under him. There are many problems with Abele’s request. more

May 9, 2017 3:36 PM Expresso 4 Comments

Milwaukee needs to restore a system of checks and balances so the county supervisors have the powers to serve as a countervailing force to an abusive and self-serving county executive. more

May 2, 2017 4:01 PM Expresso 2 Comments

Since the turn of the century, Milwaukee County has been shaped by pension scandal. The latest development—a recent revelation of an IRS report hidden for three years— demonstrates how the current pension system rules might actually incenti... more

Mar 21, 2017 5:13 PM News Features 3 Comments

“I want Milwaukeeans to be open minded,” said Domes Director Sandy Folaron. more

Jan 10, 2017 4:14 PM News Features

2016 was a big year for Milwaukee, and a big year for the Shepherd . We covered a wide range of subjects that affect and interest you, our readers, in the categories of news, dining, music, arts & entertainment and sports, among many others. Of al.. more

Dec 28, 2016 5:08 PM Around MKE

State auditors provided a rare independent, detailed look at the operations and oversight of the county’s behavioral health services and raised critical issues. more

Dec 27, 2016 4:00 PM News Features 4 Comments

What is the real value of the Mitchell Park Domes? What are the Domes worth to Milwaukee? Those are two of the questions Milwaukee County residents will be grappling with as we determine whether o, more

Dec 6, 2016 4:26 PM News Features 1 Comments

“This is without question administrative error,” said Supervisor James “Luigi” Schmitt, chair of the Personnel Committee. more

Dec 6, 2016 3:03 PM Expresso 5 Comments

Monday’sHalloween night public hearing on Milwaukee County’s 2017 budget was full ofspooky myths and misinformation, especially regarding the $60 vehicleregistration fee (AKA the wheel tax) as well as the Go Pass for the county’sseniors and di.. more

Nov 1, 2016 5:21 PM Daily Dose

We’ll be clear up front: We believe that the Estabrook Dam should be torn down. That said, we certainly don’t like the plan hatched to tear down the dam and we believe it sets a dangerous precedent for future sales of county-owned land that... more

Oct 25, 2016 4:31 PM Expresso 2 Comments

Proving its doubters wrong, the Milwaukee Public Schools’ latest report card makes it ineligible for a takeover under a Republican-backed law that would have allowed Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele to privatize at least one low-perfo... more

Oct 18, 2016 4:01 PM Expresso 15 Comments

Local transportation assets are getting a closer look in proposed state and county budgets. But are decision-makers truly serious about addressing the needs of our local roads, bridges and bus systems? And can we afford it? more

Oct 4, 2016 4:42 PM News Features 3 Comments

Whoever or whatever is funding this campaign, Milwaukee Works, like the CRG, set out to bully supervisors and prop up Health and Human Services Director Héctor Colón. more

Sep 27, 2016 3:05 PM Expresso 1 Comments

Reappointments of department heads tend to be routine affairs. But Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’s reappointment of Health and Human Services Director Héctor Colón is anything but routine. more

Sep 20, 2016 3:33 PM Expresso 1 Comments

CountyExecutive Chris Abele tried to delay this as much as possible, but Health andHuman Services Director Hector Colon’s bid for reappointment was rejected 3-2in yesterday’s Health and Human Needs Committee meeting. It goes to the fullboard o.. more

Sep 15, 2016 4:14 PM Daily Dose 1 Comments

“The Go Pass is worth its weight in gold,” Disability Rights Wisconsin’s Barbara Beckert, who co-chairs the Make It Work Coalition, told the Shepherd. “You’re giving people a fighting chance to succeed.” more

Sep 13, 2016 4:36 PM News Features 1 Comments

Parks need to be protected from destruction now more than ever from two ugly forces in modern-day politics. more

Sep 13, 2016 4:23 PM Taking Liberties 7 Comments

Milwaukee County will be hosting nine public workshops to engage the community on the parks’ long-range future throughout September and into October. But we have to wonder if Abele will listen to the results or if he will reject sound advic... more

Sep 6, 2016 3:08 PM News Features

