Trey Songz, Last R&B Singer Standing
Feb 22, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
How I Learned to Stop Hating Chris Brown
I'venever held artists to a particularly high moral standard. I was never botheredby Woody Allenmarrying his step-daughter; I certainly didn't care when Kanye Westupstaged Taylor Swift at an MTV award show; and I'm almost disturbingly good at.. more
Feb 4, 2011 8:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
May 1, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
New songs from Ghostface, Method Man and Redman
Mar 5, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
TMZ Spreads Sad Rihanna Photos
I still vividly remember the time a decade ago when some friends accidentally pulled up a grotesque photo of the Chris Farley's corpse when doing an innocuous web search for the comedian. It was the day I realized that the Internet is fundamentall.. more
Feb 20, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
103.7 Kiss FM Drops Chris Brown
First Wrigley gum dropped Chris Brown's promotional campaign yesterday, now the Milk Campaign has pulled Brown's "Got Milk" ads. But more troubling for the R&B singer: Radio stations have stopped playing his music, too. I called Kiss FM .. more
Feb 10, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Chris Brown/Rihanna Drama Upstages Grammy Awards
Though the guy makes great summertime singles, Chris Brown has always seemed a fairly unlikable guy—kind of like a moody, faux-thuggish Nelly, without the wholesome core. Something about his omni-furrowed brow invites comparisons to the worst of .. more
Feb 9, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Conor Oberst and the Mystic Valley Band @ The Turner Hall Ballr
Nov 4, 2008 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Short Orders (Yaffa)
Jul 9, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 1 Comments
Dealing with the Devil
Jun 30, 2008 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Jun 25, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 10 Comments
Jun 21, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Chris Brown May Still Have Anger Issues
Not even a generous helping of Lil Wayne can save the racket-laden new Chris Brown single, "I Can Transform Ya." Coming off the whole "furiously beating one of the world's biggest pop starlets" thing, you would think that Brown would opt for a son.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music