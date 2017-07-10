RSS

Chris Carter

The Brewers cruise into the All-Star break with a 50-41record and a five and half game lead on the second place Cubs. With thepossible exception of the Cubs themselves, on pace for one of the biggest letdownseasons in recent memory, the Brew.. more

Jul 10, 2017 2:52 PM Brew Crew Confidential

The Milwaukee Brewers rebuild could be on the fast track toward contending for the playoffs. more

Mar 28, 2017 1:46 PM More Sports

"Miller Park" by User Grassferry49 on Wikicommons.

Is the Brewers' drastic tear-down finally over? And how long will it be before the team determines its next long-term catcher? more

Oct 10, 2016 9:00 AM Brewers On Deck Circle

Courtesy Milwaukee Brewers

Braun, Villar, Guerra and Davies helped make the season much less painful than it could have been. more

Oct 3, 2016 1:00 PM Brewers On Deck Circle

Courtesy Milwaukee Brewers

Spots on next year's team will be competitive: Only four current Brewers are all but guaranteed to be on the team's 2017 25-man roster more

Aug 29, 2016 1:00 PM Brewers On Deck Circle

That Bob Uecker alarm clock is going to be hard to top. But these inspired giveaways could pack the stands, too. more

Jul 11, 2016 12:00 AM Brewers On Deck Circle 1 Comments

Photo courtesy Milwaukee Brewers

With the Brewers' season approaching its midpoint, we look at milestones that Chris Carter, Jonathan Villar and Jimmy Nelson could reach. more

Jun 27, 2016 11:00 AM Brewers On Deck Circle

Baseball salvation was granted to our city in 1953, when the Boston Braves moved to Milwaukee and became an instant hit with the fans. The Milwaukee Braves soon astounded America and solidified a place in history by winning the 1957 World S... more

Jan 31, 2011 12:00 AM Books

 Mulder is hiding and Scully is a doctor in a Roman Catholic hospital. When an FBI agent goes missing and the only clues come from the visions of a disgraced Catholic priest, someone in the agency has the good sense to call the old team out of ret.. more

Jul 26, 2008 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

The Humphrey Imax Dome Theater’s newest presentation, Grand Canyon Adventure, lives Grand Canyon Adventure ,Today in Milwaukee more

Mar 23, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

