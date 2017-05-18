Chris Cornell
Revisit Our 2007 Feature on Chris Cornell
May 18, 2017 2:06 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Soundgarden @ The Eagles Ballroom
Despite Chris Cornell’s best attempts at sullying it, including a gig fronting the ’90s alternative supergroup/Frankenstein’s monster Audioslave and an ill-conceived Timbaland collaboration, Soundgarden’s legacy remains more or less firmly ... more
Feb 4, 2013 12:27 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Fudging the Facts on Health Care and Deficits
Facts always matter, but never more so than when politicians deal with issues of real consequence, like health care and budget deficits.Data sets and out-year projections may make everybody's eyes glaze over, but without accurate informatio... more
Jan 25, 2011 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 1 Comments
The Return of Red Light Winter . . . In Winter
Things rarely happen as expected. And sometimes the run of a show is cut short. Youngblood Theatre’s production of Red Light Winter at the Alchemist Theatre was cut a bit short by an act of violence that shook-up things for the veteran fledgling.. more
Jan 3, 2011 10:59 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Packers' Jolly suspended for 2010 season
Packers' DE Johnny Jolly, who is facing drug charges in Houston that could carry up to 20 years in prison, was suspended for at least the 2010 season by the NFL today for violating the league's substance abuse policy.He will be eligible to apply .. more
Jul 17, 2010 6:13 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Chris Cornell
Already on track to be 2009’s most notorious train wreck, Chris Cornell’s latest album, Scream, pairs the one-time Soundgarden wailer with Top 40 hitmaker (and rockist lightning rod) Timbaland. It quickly earned the expected derision from b... more
Apr 17, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Chris Cornell (4/17)
Rock Icon and former Soundgarden front man, Chris Cornell is performing live at the Pabst on Friday, April 17 at 8pm. He will be performing songs of his new album "Scream", oh and if you buy ,Promotions more
Apr 17, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Promotions
Trent Reznor Drops Another Free Album
It seems believable enough: Nine Inch Nails has released yet another out-of-nowhere free download album, but, yeah, it's an April Fool's Day joke. This one's pretty good, though, since it's unusually mean-spirited, and further escalates the amazin.. more
Apr 1, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Things That Make You Want to Scream
Chris Cornell’s cursed third solo album opens with the singer denouncing a “bitch” he met in a club, and doesn’t get any more tasteful from there. The oft-delayed album has long been a laughing stock on music blogs, and sure enough, the final prod.. more
Feb 24, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Chris Cornell @ The Pabst Theater, April 17
Feb 9, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
On Chris Cornell, Gavin Rossdale and Scott Weiland
In the last two years I've interviewed a trio of grunge veterans, Chris Cornell, Gavin Rossdale and Scott Weiland. All three struck me as sad, albeit in different ways. Chris Cornell was friendly, open and chatty, and also remarkably defen.. more
Jan 28, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Photography: Joined and Committed
Annin Her ,Art more
Jul 30, 2008 12:00 AM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts
Issue of the Week: Gun Control
Event of the Week: The Walgreens Take Care Health Tour (To read more local blogs, go to blognetwork.expressmilwaukee.com.) ,Expresso more
Jul 3, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Seeing Art
Adecade ago The New Yorker magazinehired Peter Schjeldahl as their visual art cri The New Yorker ,Books more
Jun 25, 2008 12:00 AM Judith Ann Moriarty Books
Brady Street Now and Then
When Brady Street resident Frank Alioto becamea fireman 25 years ago, he fulfilled his boyhood dream. When hepublished his first book earlier this year, he realized one of hisgreatest adult aspirations: to chronicle the history of hisneighborhood... more
Jun 13, 2008 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Off the Cuff