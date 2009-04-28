Chris Daughtry
2000: An Anime Odyssey
For years, Japanese anime has been all the rage in Western mass culture (Pokemon) and among the cognoscenti (Akira). As far back as the 1960s anime began penetrating America. One early example was the popular TV cartoon series “Gigantor.” The in.. more
Apr 28, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Chris Daughtry
Though he lost to instant-joke Taylor Hicks, Chris Daughtry proved to be the real winner of the 2006 season of “American Idol,” recording a number one album and becoming a bona fide star thanks ,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 30, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 8 Comments
Not the Girl Next Door
Although Joan Crawford had a reputation, whether deserved or not, as dislikable, she thoroughly charmed the writer of Not the Girl Next Door: Joan Crawford, A Personal Biography (published by Simon & Schuster). Author Charlotte Chandler questions.. more
Apr 19, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Bon Jovi
Although the ’90s largely killed the commercial hopes of hyper-polished, hard-rock Lost Highway ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 21, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee