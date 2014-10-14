Chris Demay
Interpreting Patti Smith
Of all the great songwriters of the last half century, Patti Smith is one of the most unknowable. That’s not because Smith is particularly private or her work is evasive or more
Oct 14, 2014 12:22 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Testa Rosa, Chris Porterfield, Liv Mueller, Chris DeMay and More Cover The Wooldridge Brothers
Earlier this summer brothers Scott and Brian Wooldridge passed the cup around on Kickstarter to raise money for two projects at once: their seventh album as the Wooldridge Brothers, and a mostly acoustic debut solo album for Scott. They succeeded,.. more
Jul 17, 2014 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Heroes of the Week: WMSE’s Volunteers
The nonprofit radio station WMSE 91.7 FM, a broadcasting service of the Milwaukee School of Engineering, is devoted to innovative music and content and providing more
Apr 30, 2014 5:34 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Milwaukee Musicians Honor Big Star
Tribute shows are a dime a dozen on just about any concert calendar, but they usually don’t offer much in the way of variety, mostly sticking to big, marketable musical brands—your Elvises, Beatles and Pink more
Dec 26, 2013 2:32 AM Thomas Michalski Local Music
Field Report w/ Lisa Ridgely and the Fainting Room, and Chris DeMay
The artists formerly known as Conrad Plymouth, Field Report, have attracted major buzz outside of the city for their forthcoming album, which was recorded... more
May 4, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Rick Miller
A man out of time, Canada’s Rick Miller has composed, produced, performed and recorded since the early ’80s. But his fourth solo CD, Falling Through Rainbows, confirms that his real musical influences come from the ’70s. Featuring a fuzz more
Apr 12, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Popke Album Reviews