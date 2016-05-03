RSS

Chris Evans

captainamericacivilwar.jpg.jpe

Captain America: Civil War can be read as a rumination on the classic ethical question of what to do with evildoers. Can you carefully calibrate your response in thwarting them or do you risk becoming as they are, careless of the cost in de... more

May 3, 2016 2:23 PM Film Reviews

film_avengers_disney.jpg.jpe

Courtesy of Disney

The Avengers regroup to save the world from Ultron, a destructive artificial intelligence. more

Apr 28, 2015 9:15 PM Film Reviews 1 Comments

After a manmade disaster plunges Earth into an ice age, a small number of survivors climb aboard a perpetual motion, class-segregated train that repeatedly encircles the globe. The locomotive’s owner (Ed Harris) and a handful of the wealthy... more

Jun 25, 2014 1:00 AM Film Clips

film.jpg.jpe

The sequels keep coming in the Marvel Comics universe; the superheroes get little time off between saving the world; and the supervillains—you’ve got to hand it to them—work just as hard as the heroes more

Apr 7, 2014 1:22 AM Film Reviews

Developing its characters more fully, this Captain America sequel takes place in the present day, two years after The Avengers. Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans) feels he’s an analog character in a digital age. He resides in Washin... more

Apr 4, 2014 6:35 PM Film Clips

