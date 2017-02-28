RSS

Chris Flieller

tandembytanyadhein.jpg.jpe

Playwright Donald Margulies examines what’s fair in love and war in Time Stands Still, a powerful play that focuses on Sarah, a photojournalist who’s returned home from Iraq after being injured by an IED blast. It’s currently being shown by... more

Feb 28, 2017 2:07 PM Theater

intandem.jpg.jpe

Time Stands Still “…asks important questions about the world by engaging us in a very personal story," per In Tandem Theatre’s production director Chris Flieller; Danny Polanski directs Outskirts Theatre Company’s production of Love Lett... more

Feb 21, 2017 3:07 PM Performing Arts Weekly

inreview_intandem_a_bytanyadhein.jpg.jpe

Holiday Hell is a crazy comedy by Anthony Wood and Mondy Carter currently in production by In Tandem Theatre, with stage direction by Chris Flieller and musical direction by David Bonofiglio. Holiday Hell guarantees outrageous fun and a sli... more

Dec 6, 2016 4:54 PM Theater

inreview_intandem_b_bytanyadhein.jpg.jpe

In In Tandem Theatre’s production of Dracula vs. the Nazis, things get rather confusing and pointless and, even at 90 minutes, it seems too long. Even so, this crowd-pleaser will be part of many theatergoer’s pre-Halloween plans. more

Oct 11, 2016 3:22 PM Theater

theatrereview_intandem_b_(ryanblomquist).jpg.jpe

A nuanced reflection on family and the difficult task of psychologically integrating one’s life experience without allowing the past to dominate the present, In Tandem Theatre’s production of Lamps for My Family presents an interesting view... more

Feb 23, 2016 4:13 PM Theater

lamps.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee playwright Michael Neville’s Lamps for My Family runs at In Tandem Theatre, Feb. 19-March 13. more

Feb 9, 2016 3:54 PM Theater

Shakespeare in the Park can be a very freeing experience. The stuffy confines of an indoor production can feel a little bit stiff reflected against audience expectations of High Art. Optimist Theatre’s current free outdoor production of A Midsum.. more

Jul 10, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

There’s a sense of a collision in the cast listing of Optimist’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream . Equity actors mix with a variety of others who have worked on a variety of other projects. It’s difficult to remember a single production that has.. more

Jul 9, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

theaterpre_littlebylittle_dougbrueckner.jpg.jpe

Doug Brueckner

In Tandem Theatre concludes its season with a witty musical and romantic comedy, Little by Little. more

Apr 21, 2015 9:48 PM Theater

ae_comeback_rosszentner.jpg.jpe

Photo by Ross Zentner

On Feb. 27, In Tandem will present the world premiere of Come Back by the prolific Milwaukee playwright Neil Haven. Directed by Jane Flieller with a cast of six, the show runs through March 22 at the Tenth Street Theatre. more

Feb 24, 2015 8:51 PM A&E Feature

theater_intandemtheater_cudahycarolers.jpg.jpe

Photo by Mark Frohna

Chris Flieller makes his final bow as Stasch in the holiday comedy A Cudahy Caroler Christmas at In Tandem Theatre. more

Dec 1, 2014 6:50 PM Theater

theater1.jpg.jpe

In Tandem Theatre closes its 16th season with James McLure’s 1959 Pink Thunderbird, two short plays performed back-to-back. Laundry and Bourbon (directed by Jane Flieller) is about three women living in 1978 Maynard, Texas, and Lone Star (d... more

Apr 30, 2014 1:42 AM Theater

In Tandem Theatre brings to the stage 1959 Pink Thunderbird, a unique piece comprised of James McLure’s two one-act companion pieces, Laundry and Bourbon and Lone Star. Set in a small Texas town during the late ’70s, we are first introduced... more

Apr 18, 2014 1:22 AM Theater

In Burying the Bones at In Tandem Theatre, an apolitical housewife living in post apartheid South Africa tries to find out what happened to her husband who’s been missing for the past two years. His ghost haunts her repeatedly now, asking h... more

Oct 8, 2013 12:32 AM Theater

A woman loses her faith in God, men and PBS. OK, so that last one sounds a little weird if you don't know that she also works for PBS. This is the central sense of loss at the heart of Jeff Daniels' Apartment 3A. That unique sense more

Apr 25, 2013 4:45 PM Theater

theater.jpg.jpe

You know it’s really Christmas time in Milwaukee, or at least in “da Sout Side,” when A Cudahy Caroler Christmas comes to visit In Tandem Theatre Company.And for those holiday partiers more

Dec 13, 2012 3:51 PM Theater

As light and insubstantial a comedy as it is, A Cudahy Caroler Christmas is the gift that keeps on giving. In Tandem Theatre has staged Anthony Wood's classic South Side holiday comedy many, many times over the more

Nov 28, 2012 3:27 PM Theater

One room, two people and one vial of poison—Arthur Conan Doyle sure knew how to frame a thriller. John Goodrum has adapted Doyle’s story featuring that setup into a contemporary play... more

Oct 4, 2012 4:54 PM Theater

blogimage17962.jpe

In Tandem's fine new production, Chaim Potok's The Chosen, thoughtfully illustrates the paradox of two highly principled young Orthodox Jews living in Brooklyn in households with completely divergent approaches to the Talmud. Reuven Malter.... more

Mar 7, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

In describing a show it’s so easy to fall into impersonal vocabulary. Consider the following words: “A coming of age story about two boys growing-up in New York during world war two.” There’s a perfectly ordinary collection of words describing a.. more

Mar 4, 2012 12:08 PM Theater

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES