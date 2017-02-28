Chris Flieller
Love and War with In Tandem's 'Time Stands Still'
Playwright Donald Margulies examines what's fair in love and war in Time Stands Still, a powerful play that focuses on Sarah, a photojournalist who's returned home from Iraq after being injured by an IED blast. It's currently being shown by In Tandem Theatre.
Feb 28, 2017
Performing Arts Weekly: February 23, 2017
Time Stands Still "…asks important questions about the world by engaging us in a very personal story," per In Tandem Theatre's production director Chris Flieller; Danny Polanski directs Outskirts Theatre Company's production of Love Letters.
Feb 21, 2017
In Tandem Brings Back ‘Holiday Hell’
Holiday Hell is a crazy comedy by Anthony Wood and Mondy Carter currently in production by In Tandem Theatre, with stage direction by Chris Flieller and musical direction by David Bonofiglio. Holiday Hell guarantees outrageous fun and a slightly twisted look at the holidays.
Dec 6, 2016
In Tandem’s Halloween Fun with ‘Dracula vs. the Nazis’
In In Tandem Theatre's production of Dracula vs. the Nazis, things get rather confusing and pointless and, even at 90 minutes, it seems too long. Even so, this crowd-pleaser will be part of many theatergoer's pre-Halloween plans.
Oct 11, 2016
One-Man Family Drama
A nuanced reflection on family and the difficult task of psychologically integrating one's life experience without allowing the past to dominate the present, In Tandem Theatre's production of Lamps for My Family presents an interesting view of one man's journey.
Feb 23, 2016
Mark Corkins Portrays 20 Characters in ‘Lamps for My Family’
Milwaukee playwright Michael Neville's Lamps for My Family runs at In Tandem Theatre, Feb. 19-March 13.
Feb 9, 2016
Taking the Kids to Shakespeare with Optimist Theatre
Shakespeare in the Park can be a very freeing experience. The stuffy confines of an indoor production can feel a little bit stiff reflected against audience expectations of High Art. Optimist Theatre's current free outdoor production of A Midsummer Night's Dream is a very freeing experience.
Jul 10, 2015
A Big, Crazy Outdoor Midsummer Night’s Dream
There's a sense of a collision in the cast listing of Optimist's A Midsummer Night's Dream. Equity actors mix with a variety of others who have worked on a variety of other projects. It's difficult to remember a single production that has brought together such a diverse group of talent.
Jul 9, 2015
‘Little by Little’ at In Tandem Theatre
In Tandem Theatre concludes its season with a witty musical and romantic comedy, Little by Little.
Apr 21, 2015
In Tandem Presents World Premiere of Neil Haven’s ‘Come Back’
On Feb. 27, In Tandem will present the world premiere of Come Back by the prolific Milwaukee playwright Neil Haven. Directed by Jane Flieller with a cast of six, the show runs through March 22 at the Tenth Street Theatre.
Feb 24, 2015
In Tandem’s Trip to the Holidays with ‘Cudahy Carolers’
Chris Flieller makes his final bow as Stasch in the holiday comedy A Cudahy Caroler Christmas at In Tandem Theatre.
Dec 1, 2014
A Slice of Life in 1978 Texas
In Tandem Theatre closes its 16th season with James McLure's 1959 Pink Thunderbird, two short plays performed back-to-back. Laundry and Bourbon (directed by Jane Flieller) is about three women living in 1978 Maynard, Texas, and Lone Star (directed by Chris Flieller) is about three men living in the same town.
Apr 30, 2014
A Glimpse into Rural Texas Life after the Vietnam War
In Tandem Theatre brings to the stage 1959 Pink Thunderbird, a unique piece comprised of James McLure's two one-act companion pieces, Laundry and Bourbon and Lone Star. Set in a small Texas town during the late '70s, we are first introduced to three women in Laundry and Bourbon and then to three men in Lone Star.
Apr 18, 2014
In Tandem’s ‘Burying the Bones’
In Burying the Bones at In Tandem Theatre, an apolitical housewife living in post apartheid South Africa tries to find out what happened to her husband who's been missing for the past two years. His ghost haunts her repeatedly now, asking her to bury his bones.
Oct 8, 2013
In Tandem’s Comic Existential Crisis
A woman loses her faith in God, men and PBS. OK, so that last one sounds a little weird if you don't know that she also works for PBS. This is the central sense of loss at the heart of Jeff Daniels' Apartment 3A. That unique sense of loss is explored in In Tandem Theatre's current production.
Apr 25, 2013
Christmas in Cudahy
You know it's really Christmas time in Milwaukee, or at least in "da Sout Side," when A Cudahy Caroler Christmas comes to visit In Tandem Theatre Company. And for those holiday partiers who have seen this show before, there are some new surprises in store.
Dec 13, 2012
Cudahy Carolers Return
As light and insubstantial a comedy as it is, A Cudahy Caroler Christmas is the gift that keeps on giving. In Tandem Theatre has staged Anthony Wood's classic South Side holiday comedy many, many times over the years.
Nov 28, 2012
In Tandem Premieres ‘The Nightmare Room’
One room, two people and one vial of poison—Arthur Conan Doyle sure knew how to frame a thriller. John Goodrum has adapted Doyle's story featuring that setup into a contemporary play at In Tandem Theatre.
Oct 4, 2012
Cast Excels in In Tandem's 'The Chosen'
In Tandem's fine new production, Chaim Potok's The Chosen, thoughtfully illustrates the paradox of two highly principled young Orthodox Jews living in Brooklyn in households with completely divergent approaches to the Talmud. Reuven Malter is the son of a progressive Talmudic scholar while Danny Saunders is the son of a Hasidic rabbi.
Mar 7, 2012
The Chosen: Authority In The Silence of A Small Space
In describing a show it's so easy to fall into impersonal vocabulary. Consider the following words: "A coming of age story about two boys growing-up in New York during world war two." There's a perfectly ordinary collection of words describing a show at In Tandem Theatre. The production is The Chosen, adapted from Chaim Potok's novel.
Mar 4, 2012