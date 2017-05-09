Chris Goode
Enjoyable Work of 'Art' at Brumder Mansion
Milwaukee Entertainment Group stages a fun and engaging production of the three-person drama Art. more
May 9, 2017 2:31 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Delightful Chaos of Windfall Theatre’s ‘Metromaniacs’
Windfall Theatre’s The Metromaniacs is a frothy farce; a delight to watch from start to finish as seven well-versed actors tackle a modern adaptation of a 1700s French play. more
Feb 21, 2017 4:31 PM Anne Siegel Theater
Cabaret MKE Continues its Trilogy with ‘Prick of the Apothecary’
In the second segment of Cabaret Milwaukee’s ongoing trilogy, a 1940s radio station presents a radio drama called The Prick of the Apothecary, the plot of which involves an army sergeant turned private detective in his search to take down a... more
Nov 8, 2016 3:15 PM Hannah Klapperich Mueller Theater
Bringing 'Great Expectations' to the Stage
Mar 20, 2015 1:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Out on Blu-ray/DVD
Green Zone depicts the American occupation of Saddam Hussein's luxurious Baghdad palace during the early days of the Iraq war. From their cloistered position, those known as the Coalition Provisional Authority, are out of touch with the Ira... more
Jun 28, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Miller Home Movies