Chris Goode

Milwaukee Entertainment Group stages a fun and engaging production of the three-person drama Art. more

May 9, 2017 2:31 PM Theater

Windfall Theatre’s The Metromaniacs is a frothy farce; a delight to watch from start to finish as seven well-versed actors tackle a modern adaptation of a 1700s French play. more

Feb 21, 2017 4:31 PM Theater

In the second segment of Cabaret Milwaukee’s ongoing trilogy, a 1940s radio station presents a radio drama called The Prick of the Apothecary, the plot of which involves an army sergeant turned private detective in his search to take down a... more

Nov 8, 2016 3:15 PM Theater

Photo Credit: Laura Heise

Mar 20, 2015 1:00 PM Theater

Green Zone depicts the American occupation of Saddam Hussein's luxurious Baghdad palace during the early days of the Iraq war. From their cloistered position, those known as the Coalition Provisional Authority, are out of touch with the Ira... more

Jun 28, 2010 12:00 AM Home Movies

