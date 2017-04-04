RSS

Chris Head And The Honchos

twimsixorgansofadmittance.jpg.jpe

Thursday, April 6 Dave Davies @ Potawatomi Hotel & Casino, 8 p.m. Along with his brother Ray, Dave Davies was the co-founder of one of the most pioneering rock bands of the ’60s, The Kinks,This Week in Milwaukee more

Apr 4, 2017 1:05 PM This Week in Milwaukee

chrisheadalbum.jpg.jpe

On their second album, Chicken Wire, the Milwaukee trio Chris Head & Honchos progress along their take on rockin’ Americana. Singer/guitarist Head may be at his most compelling when there’s narrative tension in his lyrics, heightened by the... more

Mar 21, 2017 1:33 PM Album Reviews

1133_544465335591307_290338871_n.jpg.jpe

With their debut full length The Tightwire, out late last year on Cavetone Records, Charleston, Illinois boy/girl bass/drums duo The Ex-Bombers made a rather bold more

Jul 22, 2013 11:43 AM Concert Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES