RSS

Chris Johnson

 Director Chris Johnson’s film about dancers andAIDS in ‘80s San Francisco, Test ,benefits from a score that suggests the music of that era while sidesteppingnostalgic clichés. When commissioned for the project, Welsh-born composer.. more

Jun 29, 2014 1:33 PM I Hate Hollywood

art.jpg.jpe

At the Milwaukee Art Museum, it isn’t often that museum exhibitions address issues of aesthetic and social import, but its thought-provoking “30 Americans” and “Wisconsin 30” exhibitions are an exception. A three-hour more

Jun 18, 2013 10:19 PM Visual Arts

blogimage10434.jpe

Like a lot of peers weaned on ’90s hip-hop, Missouri rapper Mac Lethal doesn’t much care for the direction commercial rap has headed over the last decade. On his Rhymesayers debut album, 2007’s 11:11 , Mac Lethal spits extended more

Apr 8, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES