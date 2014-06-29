Chris Johnson
Test Soundtrack Evokes the ‘80s
Director Chris Johnson’s film about dancers andAIDS in ‘80s San Francisco, Test ,benefits from a score that suggests the music of that era while sidesteppingnostalgic clichés. When commissioned for the project, Welsh-born composer.. more
Jun 29, 2014 1:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
African American Perspectives
At the Milwaukee Art Museum, it isn’t often that museum exhibitions address issues of aesthetic and social import, but its thought-provoking “30 Americans” and “Wisconsin 30” exhibitions are an exception. A three-hour more
Jun 18, 2013 10:19 PM Curtis L. Carter Visual Arts
Mac Lethal
Like a lot of peers weaned on ’90s hip-hop, Missouri rapper Mac Lethal doesn’t much care for the direction commercial rap has headed over the last decade. On his Rhymesayers debut album, 2007’s 11:11 , Mac Lethal spits extended more
Apr 8, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee