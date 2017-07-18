RSS

Chris Larson

County Executive Chris Abele used his family money to win three elections, and he is now using his family’s money to launch a war against some of Milwaukee’s most respected elected officials. His line of fake news consists of half-truths an... more

Jul 18, 2017 4:19 PM Expresso 3 Comments

Sanctuary Woods is a pristine woodland situated between County Grounds Park and the Milwaukee Regional Medical Center (MRMC) in Wauwatosa. Wauwatosa Mayor Kathy Ehley has recently expressed anxiety that the Sanctuary Woods is no longer prot... more

Apr 4, 2017 4:22 PM News Features 6 Comments

“The basis for all fear is ignorance. And ignorance promotes hatred. And hatred promotes violence.” more

Feb 7, 2017 5:48 PM News Features 2 Comments

Friday the 13thFest, a fundraiser for the Milwaukee Paranormal Conference, will be held at the Riverwest Public House, you guessed it, Friday, May 13.“Friday the 13thseemed like the perfect day to do this event, because it fits into our.. more

May 2, 2016 5:41 PM Around MKE

The Milwaukee County Parks System is beloved by many, but you could argue that one of its greatest champions is newly retired Milwaukee County Supervisor Gerry Broderick, who headed the county’s parks committee during some of system’s tough... more

Apr 26, 2016 4:58 PM News Features 2 Comments

So was it good for you?Wisconsin’s election results seem to be a mixed bag, withouta lot of clear messages that I can decipher this morning, without the help offinal, granular numbers. But here goes: GOP voters supportedthe establish.. more

Apr 6, 2016 4:02 PM Daily Dose

With less than a week to go before the April 5 election, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele and his challenger, state Sen. Chris Larson, are taking very different stands on Jonette Arms, the highly respected interim director of the county's De.. more

Mar 31, 2016 2:03 PM Daily Dose 2 Comments

We believe that Chris Larson will launch a new era in Milwaukee County government and finally end the Walker-Abele policies. We are asking Shepherd readers to vote for Chris Larson on April 5. more

Mar 29, 2016 5:02 PM News 1 Comments

As you watch Chris Abele’s incessant attack ads until the April 5 election, remember: When Chris Abele attacks Chris Larson over his “tax plan,” he’s really attacking the majority of Milwaukee County voters. more

Mar 29, 2016 4:58 PM News Features 6 Comments

Thursday night, amid the sleet and snow, the all-appointee MilwaukeeCounty Mental Health Board finally heard from the public about the impact ofthe board’s decisions on consumers, families and county residents. The board rarely hears from the .. more

Mar 26, 2016 3:27 PM Daily Dose

This is a guest commentary by Patrick Small.A cornerstone of Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’sagenda, unmentioned in his carpet-bombing campaign ads, is his zeal forprivatization. In January 2011, Abele told PolitiFactWisconsin that he i.. more

Mar 17, 2016 4:05 PM Daily Dose 1 Comments

One fascinating Milwaukee County Supervisor race to watch is District 18 in the county’s far northwest corner, where Wisconsin Jobs Now Executive Director Martha Collins-De La Rosa is taking on conservative first-term Supervisor Deanna Alex... more

Mar 15, 2016 5:04 PM News Features 6 Comments

Chris Abele’s TV ad accuses Chris Larson of being on the side of big banks and Scott Walker—a ludicrous accusation, given that Larson has fought Walker’s agenda every step of the way and it’s Abele, instead, whose worked closely with Walker... more

Mar 15, 2016 5:01 PM News Features 10 Comments

Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele made his own re-election a lot harder by alienating many of his previous supporters by running to Republicans to get his own way at a time when he really could use some friends. more

Feb 23, 2016 3:55 PM Taking Liberties 2 Comments

Last Tuesday, Milwaukee voters showed they are not being fooled by Chris Abele’s expensive campaign, favoring Chris Larson in the primary race for Milwaukee County executive. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s level of coverage minimized this... more

Feb 23, 2016 3:08 PM News

It was supposed to be a sleepy,low-turnout election with few headline-making races, but yesterday’s primary electionprovided a shot in the arm for the state’s progressives and just might be thetipping point at which Wisconsin recaptures its san.. more

Feb 17, 2016 3:15 PM Daily Dose 13 Comments

In the Tuesday, Feb. 16, primary election the Shepherd Express is endorsing state Sen. Chris Larson for Milwaukee County executive. The Shepherd rarely endorses in nonpartisan primary races, but we are making an exception in this case becau... more

Feb 9, 2016 5:19 PM News 5 Comments

Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele is talking very confidently that he is going to crush his opponents in the primary election next week because he claims that he is ahead of state Sen. Chris Larson by 35 to 40 points in the African Ame... more

Feb 9, 2016 5:13 PM Expresso 2 Comments

A stunning 43 Milwaukee County parks—including county jewels such as Lake Park, Estabrook Park and Whitnall Park—could be sold off with just the signature of Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele and one other individual, thanks to a last-... more

Feb 2, 2016 3:16 PM News 14 Comments

Flint’s water crisis is a direct result of seeing a public necessity—clean drinking water—as just another line item in a budget, a municipal function that small-government Republicans love to eliminate because they believe private corporati... more

Feb 2, 2016 3:12 PM Expresso 5 Comments

