Chris Larson
Abele's Dirty Little War Against the Honest Elected Officials
County Executive Chris Abele used his family money to win three elections, and he is now using his family’s money to launch a war against some of Milwaukee’s most respected elected officials. His line of fake news consists of half-truths an... more
Jul 18, 2017 4:19 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board Expresso 3 Comments
Wauwatosa Residents Resist Development of Sanctuary Woods
Sanctuary Woods is a pristine woodland situated between County Grounds Park and the Milwaukee Regional Medical Center (MRMC) in Wauwatosa. Wauwatosa Mayor Kathy Ehley has recently expressed anxiety that the Sanctuary Woods is no longer prot... more
Apr 4, 2017 4:22 PM Dennis Hughes News Features 6 Comments
Debunking the Myths that Feed Islamophobia
“The basis for all fear is ignorance. And ignorance promotes hatred. And hatred promotes violence.” more
Feb 7, 2017 5:48 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
Friday the 13th Fest Comes to Riverwest Public House
Friday the 13thFest, a fundraiser for the Milwaukee Paranormal Conference, will be held at the Riverwest Public House, you guessed it, Friday, May 13.“Friday the 13thseemed like the perfect day to do this event, because it fits into our.. more
May 2, 2016 5:41 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Retired County Board Parks Committee Chair Gerry Broderick Speaks Out
The Milwaukee County Parks System is beloved by many, but you could argue that one of its greatest champions is newly retired Milwaukee County Supervisor Gerry Broderick, who headed the county’s parks committee during some of system’s tough... more
Apr 26, 2016 4:58 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
Recapping Last Night’s Primary Elections
So was it good for you?Wisconsin’s election results seem to be a mixed bag, withouta lot of clear messages that I can decipher this morning, without the help offinal, granular numbers. But here goes: GOP voters supportedthe establish.. more
Apr 6, 2016 4:02 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Abele and Larson Take Different Approaches to Appointee Who Filed a Racial Discrimination Suit
With less than a week to go before the April 5 election, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele and his challenger, state Sen. Chris Larson, are taking very different stands on Jonette Arms, the highly respected interim director of the county's De.. more
Mar 31, 2016 2:03 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 2 Comments
Vote for Chris Larson for Milwaukee County Executive and Bring Integrity Back to Milwaukee County
We believe that Chris Larson will launch a new era in Milwaukee County government and finally end the Walker-Abele policies. We are asking Shepherd readers to vote for Chris Larson on April 5. more
Mar 29, 2016 5:02 PM Shepherd Express Staff News 1 Comments
Chris Abele Smears Chris Larson’s Tax Plan
As you watch Chris Abele’s incessant attack ads until the April 5 election, remember: When Chris Abele attacks Chris Larson over his “tax plan,” he’s really attacking the majority of Milwaukee County voters. more
Mar 29, 2016 4:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 6 Comments
The County Mental Health Board Hears from the Public—Finally
Thursday night, amid the sleet and snow, the all-appointee MilwaukeeCounty Mental Health Board finally heard from the public about the impact ofthe board’s decisions on consumers, families and county residents. The board rarely hears from the .. more
Mar 26, 2016 3:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Chris Abele’s Privatization Agenda
This is a guest commentary by Patrick Small.A cornerstone of Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’sagenda, unmentioned in his carpet-bombing campaign ads, is his zeal forprivatization. In January 2011, Abele told PolitiFactWisconsin that he i.. more
Mar 17, 2016 4:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose 1 Comments
Martha Collins-De La Rosa Seeks to Unseat Milwaukee County Supervisor Deanna Alexander on Northwest Side
One fascinating Milwaukee County Supervisor race to watch is District 18 in the county’s far northwest corner, where Wisconsin Jobs Now Executive Director Martha Collins-De La Rosa is taking on conservative first-term Supervisor Deanna Alex... more
Mar 15, 2016 5:04 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 6 Comments
Chris Abele Must Pull His False Attack Ad
Chris Abele’s TV ad accuses Chris Larson of being on the side of big banks and Scott Walker—a ludicrous accusation, given that Larson has fought Walker’s agenda every step of the way and it’s Abele, instead, whose worked closely with Walker... more
Mar 15, 2016 5:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 10 Comments
The Larson-Abele Shocker
Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele made his own re-election a lot harder by alienating many of his previous supporters by running to Republicans to get his own way at a time when he really could use some friends. more
Feb 23, 2016 3:55 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 2 Comments
The Next Six Weeks Should be Interesting
Last Tuesday, Milwaukee voters showed they are not being fooled by Chris Abele’s expensive campaign, favoring Chris Larson in the primary race for Milwaukee County executive. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s level of coverage minimized this... more
Feb 23, 2016 3:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff News
With Chris Larson Win, Progressives Rock the Primary Vote
It was supposed to be a sleepy,low-turnout election with few headline-making races, but yesterday’s primary electionprovided a shot in the arm for the state’s progressives and just might be thetipping point at which Wisconsin recaptures its san.. more
Feb 17, 2016 3:15 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 13 Comments
Chris Larson Should be Milwaukee County Executive
In the Tuesday, Feb. 16, primary election the Shepherd Express is endorsing state Sen. Chris Larson for Milwaukee County executive. The Shepherd rarely endorses in nonpartisan primary races, but we are making an exception in this case becau... more
Feb 9, 2016 5:19 PM Shepherd Express Staff News 5 Comments
Buying An Election
Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele is talking very confidently that he is going to crush his opponents in the primary election next week because he claims that he is ahead of state Sen. Chris Larson by 35 to 40 points in the African Ame... more
Feb 9, 2016 5:13 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 2 Comments
43 County Parks Lost Protection from Privatization
A stunning 43 Milwaukee County parks—including county jewels such as Lake Park, Estabrook Park and Whitnall Park—could be sold off with just the signature of Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele and one other individual, thanks to a last-... more
Feb 2, 2016 3:16 PM Lisa Kaiser News 14 Comments
Don't Turn Wisconsin Into Flint
Flint’s water crisis is a direct result of seeing a public necessity—clean drinking water—as just another line item in a budget, a municipal function that small-government Republicans love to eliminate because they believe private corporati... more
Feb 2, 2016 3:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 5 Comments