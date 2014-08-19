Chris Moews
Sheriff Clarke’s a Danger to the Community
Much has been said about how stunning Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke's Democratic primary victory was and how it sets him up to run for any public office
Aug 19, 2014 10:05 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 19 Comments
Shepherd Express Endorsements: Vote Tuesday, Aug. 12
We encourage Shepherd readers to head to the polls on Tuesday, Aug. 12, for the partisan primaries. Candidates from both major parties are on the ballot that day so
Aug 5, 2014 10:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 15 Comments
Is It Time For a New Sheriff in Town?
It's pretty safe to say that Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke didn't want to talk about his record in office during last Friday's interview
Jul 23, 2014 1:54 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 27 Comments
Primary Races to Watch on August 12
All eyes—and the media—will be focused on the gubernatorial race this fall. But before voters determine whether Gov. Scott Walker deserves a second term on Nov.
Jul 2, 2014 2:19 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Our Lawless Republican Sheriff Clarke
The state Republican Party spent its recent convention frantically trying to hide its craziest, most wild-eyed members who were crusading for Wisconsin's right to secede from the United States
May 7, 2014 7:49 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 1 Comments
Sheriff Debate on Sunday at Voces de la Frontera
This sounds great. The immigrant rights group Voces de la Frontera will host a bilingual candidate forum for the candidates for Milwaukee County Sheriff, Democrat Christopher Moews and Republican Steven Duckhorn. Sheriff David Clarke has declined ..
Aug 27, 2010 8:02 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Sheriff David Clarke Raises Funds from Rich, Suburban Republicans
Say what you want about Sheriff David Clarke but he's got bank. According to his latest campaign finance forms, Clarke raised $49,428 since January and spent a mere $10,330. That leaves him with $91,635 ($32,000 of which is personal loa..
Aug 4, 2010 6:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
