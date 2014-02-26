Chris Parker
Noah Gundersen Emerges From Emotional Tumult on 'Ledges'
The emotional weight of Noah Gundersen’s austere songs echoes the tight-focus beauty of songwriters like Will Oldham, Justin Vernon and David Bazan. And like fellow Seattle resident more
Feb 26, 2014 2:02 AM Chris Parker Music Feature
Doubling Down
There’s no more challenging dive than the one from a cult perch into the mainstream. Many artists take it only unwittingly, but a few that work hard enough long enough sometimes get to call their shot. more
Mar 5, 2013 11:35 PM Chris Parker Music Feature
Punch Brothers Preserve Bluegrass’s Spirit of Innovation
There’s nothing like a crowd to drive ambitious souls in new directions. So while the Brooklyn quintet Punch Brothers is a string band with a long collective pedigree in roots music, they’re also notable for their skill more
Jan 21, 2013 2:43 PM Chris Parker Music Feature
Meat Puppets Add a Fourth, But It's All in the Family
Cris Kirkwood talks about the ups and downs of his long-running band, and beams about the group’s latest member: Elmo Kirkwood. more
May 2, 2017 3:19 PM Chris Parker Music Feature
Wavves’ Fifth Album Crests with Energy and Paranoia
Wavves distance themselves from the Nirvana- and Weezer-esque alt-rock of Afraid of Heights on their new album V. more
Sep 22, 2015 11:19 PM Chris Parker Music Feature
Rasputina’s Melora Creager Replaces Her Stolen Identity
After several years off the road, Rasputina’s Melora Creager returns with a new approach to recording and distributing her music. more
Aug 18, 2015 9:38 PM Chris Parker Music Feature 1 Comments
Cold War Kids Find Solace in Simply Doing
Cold War Kids emerged from a moment of reflection with a new lineup and their most modern-sounding songs yet. more
Jan 27, 2015 10:40 PM Chris Parker Music Feature
Cage the Elephant Conquer Expectations on “Melophobia
Cage the Elephant’s third album, Melophobia, may prove to be the alt-rock band’s definitive release. more
Nov 25, 2014 10:42 PM Chris Parker Music Feature
Reigning Sound’s Soulful Turn
Reigning Sound leader Greg Cartwright is only still in photos. The musician has released at least 15 studio albums with his three bands over the past two decades, in addition to producing Shangri-Las singer Mary Weiss’s terrific 2007 comeb... more
Oct 21, 2014 10:38 PM Chris Parker Music Feature 1 Comments
Dr. Dog Discover Better Rock Through Carpentry
Were they a wine, Dr. Dog might be described as a rich, bountiful red. The rootsy undertones merge with ’60s psych and garage-pop while little baroque bloomlets dance across the palette, playing on subtle complexities in rhythm and melody t... more
Jan 29, 2014 2:37 AM Chris Parker Music Feature
Metalocalypse Now
If “Metalocalypse” co-creator Brendon Small could disabuse one notion about his Cartoon Network program, it’s that he’s lampooning metal. Sure, there are nudges and inside jokes, but the entire show is built upon more
Nov 14, 2012 4:21 PM Chris Parker Around MKE
Two Gallants: Refreshed, Renewed and Louder
Adam Stephens and Tyson Vogel are the musical equivalent of a buddy movie... more
Sep 26, 2012 4:21 PM Chris Parker Music Feature
Minus the Bear, a Band Divided
Not everyone was a fan of Minus the Bear's fourth album, Omni, even within the band. more
Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Chris Parker Music Feature
After a Shake-up, Barenaked Ladies Redefine Themselves
From Bob and Doug to John Candy, Kids in the Hall and Mike Myers, Americans have long had... more
Aug 8, 2012 12:00 AM Chris Parker Music Feature
Chris Robinson Taps the Dead and Creates a Brotherhood
“I've never really made a lot of decisions based on conventional wisdom,” says Black Crowes frontman... more
Jun 13, 2012 12:00 AM Chris Parker Music Feature
Langhorne Slim Finds Solace on the Road
“Most relationships start breaking up the day you get in them,” Sean Scolnick says from a couch... more
May 30, 2012 12:00 AM Chris Parker Music Feature
Mason Jennings, On His Own Terms
Not everyone is cut out for the big time. Musician Tom Russell put it best when an A&R flack pressed... more
Apr 4, 2012 12:00 AM Chris Parker Music Feature 1 Comments
Gomez Celebrates 15 Years of Being Average Blokes
“We've never been fashionable,” Gomez's Ben Ottewell says in his deep-set voice. “We were never cool... more
Feb 29, 2012 12:00 AM Chris Parker Music Feature
A More Polished Smith Westerns
For most indie acts, luck means your career follows a slight incline. Then there are those acts whose music... more
Jan 25, 2012 12:00 AM Chris Parker Music Feature 1 Comments
Camper Van Beethoven Thrives Amid Decadent Decay
“Dangerous business, using irony in America.” That's what David Lowery's English aunt... more
Dec 27, 2011 12:00 AM Chris Parker Music Feature