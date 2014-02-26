RSS

Chris Parker

music.jpg.jpe

The emotional weight of Noah Gundersen’s austere songs echoes the tight-focus beauty of songwriters like Will Oldham, Justin Vernon and David Bazan. And like fellow Seattle resident more

Feb 26, 2014 2:02 AM Music Feature

teegansara.jpg.jpe

There’s no more challenging dive than the one from a cult perch into the mainstream. Many artists take it only unwittingly, but a few that work hard enough long enough sometimes get to call their shot. more

Mar 5, 2013 11:35 PM Music Feature

punchbors.jpg.jpe

There’s nothing like a crowd to drive ambitious souls in new directions. So while the Brooklyn quintet Punch Brothers is a string band with a long collective pedigree in roots music, they’re also notable for their skill more

Jan 21, 2013 2:43 PM Music Feature

musicgateway_meatpuppets_byjaimebutler.jpg.jpe

Cris Kirkwood talks about the ups and downs of his long-running band, and beams about the group’s latest member: Elmo Kirkwood. more

May 2, 2017 3:19 PM Music Feature

musicgateway_(byalexandragavillet).jpg.jpe

Wavves distance themselves from the Nirvana- and Weezer-esque alt-rock of Afraid of Heights on their new album V. more

Sep 22, 2015 11:19 PM Music Feature

musicgateway_rasputina.jpg.jpe

After several years off the road, Rasputina’s Melora Creager returns with a new approach to recording and distributing her music. more

Aug 18, 2015 9:38 PM Music Feature 1 Comments

musicgateway_coldwarkids_paradigmtalentagency.jpg.jpe

Courtesy of Paradigm Talent Agency

Cold War Kids emerged from a moment of reflection with a new lineup and their most modern-sounding songs yet. more

Jan 27, 2015 10:40 PM Music Feature

musicgateway_cagetheelephant_frompressherenow_com.jpg.jpe

Photo courtesy of pressherenow.com

Cage the Elephant’s third album, Melophobia, may prove to be the alt-rock band’s definitive release. more

Nov 25, 2014 10:42 PM Music Feature

musicgateway_reighningsound.jpg.jpe

Reigning Sound leader Greg Cartwright is only still in photos. The musician has released at least 15 studio albums with his three bands over the past two decades, in addition to producing Shangri-Las singer Mary Weiss’s terrific 2007 comeb... more

Oct 21, 2014 10:38 PM Music Feature 1 Comments

music.jpg.jpe

The emotional weight of Noah Gundersen’s austere songs echoes the tight-focus beauty of songwriters like Will Oldham, Justin Vernon and David Bazan. And like fellow Seattle resident more

Feb 26, 2014 2:02 AM Music Feature

drdog.jpg.jpe

Were they a wine, Dr. Dog might be described as a rich, bountiful red. The rootsy undertones merge with ’60s psych and garage-pop while little baroque bloomlets dance across the palette, playing on subtle complexities in rhythm and melody t... more

Jan 29, 2014 2:37 AM Music Feature

teegansara.jpg.jpe

There’s no more challenging dive than the one from a cult perch into the mainstream. Many artists take it only unwittingly, but a few that work hard enough long enough sometimes get to call their shot. more

Mar 5, 2013 11:35 PM Music Feature

punchbors.jpg.jpe

There’s nothing like a crowd to drive ambitious souls in new directions. So while the Brooklyn quintet Punch Brothers is a string band with a long collective pedigree in roots music, they’re also notable for their skill more

Jan 21, 2013 2:43 PM Music Feature

musicgate.jpg.jpe

If “Metalocalypse” co-creator Brendon Small could disabuse one notion about his Cartoon Network program, it’s that he’s lampooning metal. Sure, there are nudges and inside jokes, but the entire show is built upon more

Nov 14, 2012 4:21 PM Around MKE

twogallents.jpg.jpe

Adam Stephens and Tyson Vogel are the musical equivalent of a buddy movie... more

Sep 26, 2012 4:21 PM Music Feature

blogimage19763.jpe

Not everyone was a fan of Minus the Bear's fourth album, Omni, even within the band. more

Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Music Feature

blogimage19514.jpe

From Bob and Doug to John Candy, Kids in the Hall and Mike Myers, Americans have long had... more

Aug 8, 2012 12:00 AM Music Feature

blogimage18970.jpe

“I've never really made a lot of decisions based on conventional wisdom,” says Black Crowes frontman... more

Jun 13, 2012 12:00 AM Music Feature

blogimage18832.jpe

“Most relationships start breaking up the day you get in them,” Sean Scolnick says from a couch... more

May 30, 2012 12:00 AM Music Feature

blogimage18279.jpe

Not everyone is cut out for the big time. Musician Tom Russell put it best when an A&R flack pressed... more

Apr 4, 2012 12:00 AM Music Feature 1 Comments

blogimage17860.jpe

“We've never been fashionable,” Gomez's Ben Ottewell says in his deep-set voice. “We were never cool... more

Feb 29, 2012 12:00 AM Music Feature

blogimage17456.jpe

For most indie acts, luck means your career follows a slight incline. Then there are those acts whose music... more

Jan 25, 2012 12:00 AM Music Feature 1 Comments

blogimage17217.jpe

“Dangerous business, using irony in America.” That's what David Lowery's English aunt... more

Dec 27, 2011 12:00 AM Music Feature

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES