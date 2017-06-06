RSS

Chris Pine

film_wonderwoman.jpg.jpe

A review of Wonder Woman, the first superhero blockbuster directed by a woman—Patty Jenkins. more

Jun 6, 2017 3:18 PM Film Reviews

wonderwoman.jpg.jpe

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie, misbehaving 9-year-olds Harold and George (voiced by Kevin Hart and Nick Kroll) are sent to the office of Principal Krupp (Ed Helms) where they hypnotize him, turning the hapless administrator into ... more

May 30, 2017 3:01 PM Film Clips

hellorhighwater.jpg.jpe

Directed by David Mackenzie, Hell or High Water works as a buddy picture and as a classic story of brothers opposite in temperament but tied by fraternal devotion. Most of all, it’s a mechanized present-day western with faster steeds and de... more

Aug 16, 2016 3:39 PM Film Reviews

finesthours.jpg.jpe

The Finest Hours is an old-fashioned story of heroism and love dressed up as a 3D spectacle. more

Jan 26, 2016 3:16 PM Film Reviews

Horrible Bosses 2 brings back Jason Bateman, Charlie Day and Jason Sudeikis as disgruntled employees who kidnap an investor’s preening son (Chris Pine). Penguins of Madagascar continues the franchise with a plot about the penguin spies faci... more

Nov 25, 2014 10:36 PM Film Clips

In this latest entry in the found-footage horror genre, we learn that newlywed, Zach (Zach Gilford), is documenting his bride, Samantha’s (Allison Miller), unexpected pregnancy after a honeymoon night neither one can recall. Home movies of ... more

Jan 16, 2014 7:20 PM Film Clips

Following the death of his wife, Ben Logan (Aaron Eckhart) is an American engineer working for a corporation located in Belgium. One morning he arrives at the company to find the entire office stripped and assassins waiting more

May 15, 2013 12:27 AM Film Clips

SOCIAL UPDATES