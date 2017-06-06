Chris Pine
Wonder Woman's Strength in Battle and Box Office
A review of Wonder Woman, the first superhero blockbuster directed by a woman—Patty Jenkins. more
Jun 6, 2017 3:18 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Film Clips: June 1, 2017
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie, misbehaving 9-year-olds Harold and George (voiced by Kevin Hart and Nick Kroll) are sent to the office of Principal Krupp (Ed Helms) where they hypnotize him, turning the hapless administrator into ... more
May 30, 2017 3:01 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Come ‘Hell or High Water’
Directed by David Mackenzie, Hell or High Water works as a buddy picture and as a classic story of brothers opposite in temperament but tied by fraternal devotion. Most of all, it’s a mechanized present-day western with faster steeds and de... more
Aug 16, 2016 3:39 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
The Coast Guard’s ‘Finest Hours’
The Finest Hours is an old-fashioned story of heroism and love dressed up as a 3D spectacle. more
Jan 26, 2016 3:16 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Film Clips: Nov. 25
Horrible Bosses 2 brings back Jason Bateman, Charlie Day and Jason Sudeikis as disgruntled employees who kidnap an investor’s preening son (Chris Pine). Penguins of Madagascar continues the franchise with a plot about the penguin spies faci... more
Nov 25, 2014 10:36 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Film Clips: Jan. 16
In this latest entry in the found-footage horror genre, we learn that newlywed, Zach (Zach Gilford), is documenting his bride, Samantha’s (Allison Miller), unexpected pregnancy after a honeymoon night neither one can recall. Home movies of ... more
Jan 16, 2014 7:20 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Film Clips: May 16
Following the death of his wife, Ben Logan (Aaron Eckhart) is an American engineer working for a corporation located in Belgium. One morning he arrives at the company to find the entire office stripped and assassins waiting more
May 15, 2013 12:27 AM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips