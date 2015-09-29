RSS

Chris Robinson Brotherhood

The Chris Robinson Brotherhood and Blitzen Trapper swing back through Milwaukee, while the SuicideGirls return for an edgy burlesque show. more

Sep 29, 2015 8:49 PM This Week in Milwaukee

This week Mitten Fest brings pale festivalgoers back outdoors, Riff Raff brings the party and Woman Up! returns. more

Feb 3, 2015 10:15 PM This Week in Milwaukee

After the Black Crowes went on indefinite hiatus in 2010, forntman Chris Robinson went on tour with a gaggle of old Los Angeles friends, including guitarist... more

Jun 14, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

“I've never really made a lot of decisions based on conventional wisdom,” says Black Crowes frontman... more

Jun 13, 2012 12:00 AM Music Feature

Along with his guitarist brother Rich, Jesus-maned singer-guitarist Chris Robinson has been the face of The Black Crowes since the late-'80s. When that band went on three-year hiatus in 2002, Robinson stayed busy recording... more

Jul 26, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

