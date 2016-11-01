RSS

Chris Rockwood

The Shepherd is endorsing Democrats Dan Riemer, Chris Rockwood, Andy Mitchell and Cory Mason for the Wisconsin Assembly. more

Nov 1, 2016 5:05 PM News 1 Comments

Don’t be surprised when you go to the polls on Nov. 8. more

Oct 25, 2016 4:52 PM News Features 7 Comments

Democrat Chris Rockwoodis running against incumbent Republican Rep. Dale Kooyenga to representAssembly District 14. Here are Rockwood’s answers to the Shepherd’s candidate questionnaire. Your current occupation, education and career and person.. more

Oct 17, 2016 9:27 PM Daily Dose

State Rep. DaleKooyenga, a Republican, is running for re-election in Assembly District 14. He faces Democrat Chris Rockwood on the Nov. 8 ballot. Here are Kooyenga's answers to the Shepherd's candidate questionnaire.   Your currentoccupation, .. more

Oct 5, 2016 7:39 PM Daily Dose

Thanks to gerrymandering, it doesn’t look like Democrats will be in power in the House of Representatives anytime soon. But we believe that it’s important to elect more

Oct 29, 2014 12:32 PM News Features

As the saying goes, you can’t beat somebody with nobody.It seems that Democrats are taking that to heart this election season and are even running more

Oct 8, 2014 1:02 AM News Features 8 Comments

Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

For 35 years, the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s technically dazzling production of Charles Dickens’ classic tale A Christmas Carol has been one of Milwaukee’s most cherished Christmas traditions. This year’s production, whic more

Dec 10, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

