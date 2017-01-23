Chris Rosenau

RSS

Photos courtesy Ben Wick

Klassik and his assembled cast demonstrated why A Tribe Called Quest’s music remains as vital as ever Friday night. more

Jan 23, 2017 9:43 AM Concert Reviews

Photo credit: Kat Schleicher

Hello Death and a vast array of collaborators brought real creativity to their reinterpretations of Prince’s beloved songbook. more

Oct 19, 2015 9:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

Milwaukee’s instrumental post-rock ensemble Collections of Colonies of Beeshave been unusually quiet the last few years, as members have spread themselves across outside projects. It was a bit of a surprise, then, when the bandended their long d.. more

Sep 3, 2015 6:00 PM On Music

Photo Credit: Mark Dawursk

The time was right for a Pele reunion. So they reunited. more

Apr 14, 2015 7:11 PM Music Feature

Looking for another Volcano Choir fix after this weekend's rapturously received show? This might help. The band has selected the dreamy electro-soul track "Comrade" as the second single from their magnificent new album Repave , and in conjunction .. more

Oct 1, 2013 6:00 PM On Music

Photo credit: CJ Foeckler

Ever since Mayor Tom Barrett officially proclaimed one Friday a couple years ago as “Bon Iver Day” in Milwaukee, the city has clamped its claws into Justin Vernon, attempting to claim the Eau C,Concert Reviews more

Sep 30, 2013 12:34 PM Concert Reviews

The Paul Collins Beat—an American group once known simply as The Beat until the British band of the same name created brand confusion, forcing the change—was one of the lucky late-’70s power-pop bands granted a critical reappraisal. Thou more

Aug 28, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

As part of its ongoing Thursday Conservatory Nights series, Helen Bader Hall evokes the early 1900s tonight, hosting a candle-lit, cabaret-styled performance from the Florentine Opera Studio. The company will be revisiting popular European ... more

Jan 21, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

A goodelectronica show seems harder and harder to find these days, especially in Milwaukee’s cover-heavylocal bar scene. Competing for audiences against old house and techno standbysis a new kind of cerebral, “dance-in-place” music tailor made fo... more

Jun 26, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments

Birds ,CD Reviews more

Apr 28, 2008 12:00 AM Album Reviews

