Chris Rosenau

Klassik and his assembled cast demonstrated why A Tribe Called Quest’s music remains as vital as ever Friday night. more
Jan 23, 2017 9:43 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Hello Death and a vast array of collaborators brought real creativity to their reinterpretations of Prince’s beloved songbook. more
Oct 19, 2015 9:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews 1 Comments
Milwaukee’s instrumental post-rock ensemble Collections of Colonies of Beeshave been unusually quiet the last few years, as members have spread themselves across outside projects. It was a bit of a surprise, then, when the bandended their long d.. more
Sep 3, 2015 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The time was right for a Pele reunion. So they reunited. more
Apr 14, 2015 7:11 PM Michael Carriere Music Feature
Looking for another Volcano Choir fix after this weekend's rapturously received show? This might help. The band has selected the dreamy electro-soul track "Comrade" as the second single from their magnificent new album Repave , and in conjunction .. more
Oct 1, 2013 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Ever since Mayor Tom Barrett officially proclaimed one Friday a couple years ago as “Bon Iver Day” in Milwaukee, the city has clamped its claws into Justin Vernon, attempting to claim the Eau C,Concert Reviews more
Sep 30, 2013 12:34 PM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
The Paul Collins Beat—an American group once known simply as The Beat until the British band of the same name created brand confusion, forcing the change—was one of the lucky late-’70s power-pop bands granted a critical reappraisal. Thou more
Aug 28, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
As part of its ongoing Thursday Conservatory Nights series, Helen Bader Hall evokes the early 1900s tonight, hosting a candle-lit, cabaret-styled performance from the Florentine Opera Studio. The company will be revisiting popular European ... more
Jan 21, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Milwaukee County voters will find three candidates for Circuit Court Branch 15 on the Feb. 17 primary ballot: Ronald Dague, Daniel Gabler and J.D. Watts. They appeared at a Feb. 4 Milwaukee Bar Association forum to explain why they should succeed .. more
Feb 12, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
A goodelectronica show seems harder and harder to find these days, especially in Milwaukee’s cover-heavylocal bar scene. Competing for audiences against old house and techno standbysis a new kind of cerebral, “dance-in-place” music tailor made fo... more
Jun 26, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments
Birds ,CD Reviews more
Apr 28, 2008 12:00 AM Todd Lazarski Album Reviews