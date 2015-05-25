RSS

Chris Stamp

film_lambertandstamp.jpg.jpe

'Lambert & Stamp,' documentary on the managers of ’60s rock band The Who. more

May 25, 2015 1:20 PM Film Reviews

 During the wonderyears of rock, roughly 1964 through 1974, every new album seemed to be a leapahead of whatever came before. One of the longest strides from that era, TheWho’s Tommy , gets its making-ofdocumentary in Sensa.. more

Mar 15, 2014 12:27 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage10087.jpe

Mostly written on parchment or papyrus, in Hebrew and Aramaic with a smattering of Greek, the hundreds of documents known as the Dead Sea Scrolls became the most famous archaeological discovery since the opening of King Tut’s tomb. more

Mar 9, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES