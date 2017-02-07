RSS

Chris Taylor

The Shepherd has long advocated for a sensible, compassionate drug policy that includes legal medical marijuana for those seeking relief from a serious medical or behavioral health condition. more

Feb 7, 2017 4:17 PM Expresso 1 Comments

It’s sad—and distressing—to witness how state Attorney General Brad Schimel has politicized the Department of Justice. Instead of providing unbiased, professional representation for the state, Schimel has transformed the department into a R... more

Aug 9, 2016 4:26 PM Expresso 3 Comments

The Republicans in power in Madison have shown once again that they believe the state Capitol belongs to them, and not We the People... more

Sep 13, 2012 5:32 PM Expresso

