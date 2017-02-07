Chris Taylor
Let’s Legalize Medical Marijuana
The Shepherd has long advocated for a sensible, compassionate drug policy that includes legal medical marijuana for those seeking relief from a serious medical or behavioral health condition.
Feb 7, 2017 Shepherd Express Editorial Board Expresso
Brad Schimel’s Political Department of Justice
It's sad—and distressing—to witness how state Attorney General Brad Schimel has politicized the Department of Justice. Instead of providing unbiased, professional representation for the state, Schimel has transformed the department into a R...
Aug 9, 2016 Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Issue of the Week: Free Speech at Risk
The Republicans in power in Madison have shown once again that they believe the state Capitol belongs to them, and not We the People...
Sep 13, 2012 Shepherd Express Staff Expresso