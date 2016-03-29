RSS
Brewers 2016: Construction Zone
Frank Clines and Art Kumbalek take a look ahead at the Milwaukee Brewers’ upcoming season. more
Mar 29, 2016 2:20 PM Frank Clines A&E Feature
Flieller and Troy: A Comedy For Two
Jeffrey Hatcher is one of the single best comedic playwrights working today. I could go on for thousands of words about all the stuff that he’s written, but his Three Viewings (which I saw with Kopper Bear productions several years ago) and Murd.. more
Oct 10, 2011 1:09 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
