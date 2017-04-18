RSS

Christian Bale

Born in China, Disney’s latest nature film, features incredible landscapes, irresistible creatures and jaw-dropping photography. Free Fire features Brie Larson and Armie Hammer and features some ’70s flair and funny dialogue amid the monoto... more

Apr 18, 2017 3:41 PM Film Clips

The Big Short, directed by Adam McKay, is a satire as sharp as a scalpel that performs a postmortem on the events of 2008—the economy was nearly destroyed by the stupidity of experts and the complacency of regulators. The public bears respo... more

Jan 5, 2016 9:52 PM Film Reviews

Portraying four outsiders who foresaw the housing crash of 2008, Christian Bale, Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling and Brad Pitt’s characters are treated with disdain by those they attempt to warn. Based on a critically acclaimed book by Michael L... more

Dec 22, 2015 8:53 PM Film Clips

This review contains spoilers for 2011’s Batman Arkham City“This is how it happened. This is how the Batman died.” These ominous words begin the third and final entry of Rocksteady’s Arkham trilogy, Arkham Knight. A far darker and more ambitiou.. more

Jun 30, 2015 1:48 PM Video Games are Dumb

In Ridley Scott’s Exodus: Gods and Kings, Christian Bale appears as Moses in this Ridley Scott. more

Dec 9, 2014 10:26 PM Film Clips

 As usual,Christian Bale loses himself entirely in his role. In Out of the Furnace (out on Blu-ray and DVD), Bale plays Russell, ablue-collar man who usually keeps a level head, whether working with a weldingtorch at the .. more

Mar 8, 2014 2:41 PM I Hate Hollywood

We meet Irving (Christian Bale) in a hotel room mirror, pasting a toupee over his thinning hair and topping it with hairspray to make things stick. Irving’s vanity is a deception tied to a yen for recreating himself as the raconteur he’d lo... more

Dec 23, 2013 2:54 AM Film Reviews

Loosely based on actual events, this retelling of the Abscam sting of the 1970s is narrated by con man Irving Rosenfeld (Christian Bale) and his girlfriend Sydney Prosser (Amy Adams). She overlooks Irving’s marriage to unstable Rosalyn (Jen... more

Dec 16, 2013 6:28 PM Film Clips

Russell (Christian Bale) usually keeps a level head, whether working with a welding torch at the steel mill, caring for his dying dad or trying to talk sense to his irresponsible kid brother, Rodney (Casey Affleck). Even when he’s sent to p... more

Dec 1, 2013 6:15 PM Film Reviews

The best superhero comics have always dressed moral, political and social issues in bright-colored spandex... more

Jul 23, 2012 12:00 AM Film Reviews

Long before the Dark Knight trilogy, a 13-year old Christian Bale debuted in <em>Empire of the Sun</em>, Steven Spielberg's depiction of China under Japan's brutal occupation. Bale returns to China during that period with <em>The Flowers of War</e.. more

Jul 14, 2012 12:01 PM I Hate Hollywood

As a sexuality educator, I perform a constant balancing act. On one hand, my mission in life is to enhance communication about sexuality, to create spaces where people can get information about sex without fear or shame. On the other hand, ... more

Aug 5, 2010 12:00 AM Sexpress 3 Comments

Aside from their own band, Decibully’s Andy Menchal and Nicholas Sanborn have signed just two acts to their young label, Listening Party, but their roster is already tremendously eclectic. The latest signees are, somewhat unexpectedly more

Mar 5, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

One of Milwaukee’s prettiest indie-pop bands calls it a night this weekend, when Sleep Tight Co. play one final show following singer-songwriter Aaron Spransy’s recent move to Boston. As if the night weren’t bittersweet enough, the show more

Oct 24, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

If history repeats itself, then Christian Bale has a bright future in politics. After all, Terminator ,Film more

May 25, 2009 12:00 AM Film Reviews

If history repeats itself, then Christian Bale has a bright future in politics. After all, who pictured the original Terminator star, Arnold Schwarzenegger, in the California governor’s mansion when the series debuted in 1984? Like Schwarzenegger.. more

May 21, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

Yesterday's leaked audio of Christian Bale freaking out on a crew member on the set of Terminator 4 has already spawned innumerable parodies, spoofs and skits—"Kramp & Adler" did a pretty decent one this morning—but I'm most amazed by the Mae Shi'.. more

Feb 3, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

First Stage's adaptation of Lois Lowry's Gossamer begins with a waif-like girl engaged in Gossamer ,Today in Milwaukee more

Oct 5, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Dark Knight has caught up with Titanic’s record box office ticket sales and is one of the most talked about films in years. It’s the biggest moviegoing phenomenon of 2008, larger even than Sex and the City. Heath Ledger was a rising actor.. more

Sep 13, 2008 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

  Thebooklet accompanying the new George Jones box set notes that during his threey The Hits…Then ’Til Now ,CD Reviews more

Jun 17, 2008 12:00 AM Album Reviews

