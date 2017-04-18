Christian Bale
The Big Short
Jan 5, 2016 9:52 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Batman: Arkham Knight Review
This review contains spoilers for 2011’s Batman Arkham City“This is how it happened. This is how the Batman died.” These ominous words begin the third and final entry of Rocksteady’s Arkham trilogy, Arkham Knight. A far darker and more ambitiou.. more
Exodus: Gods and Kings
Out of the Furnace out on DVD
American Hustle
We meet Irving (Christian Bale) in a hotel room mirror, pasting a toupee over his thinning hair and topping it with hairspray to make things stick. Irving’s vanity is a deception tied to a yen for recreating himself as the raconteur he’d lo... more
Dec 23, 2013 2:54 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Out of the Furnace
Russell (Christian Bale) usually keeps a level head, whether working with a welding torch at the steel mill, caring for his dying dad or trying to talk sense to his irresponsible kid brother, Rodney (Casey Affleck). Even when he’s sent to p... more
Dec 1, 2013 6:15 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
The Dark Knight Rises
Jul 23, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Terminator Salvation
May 25, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
If history repeats itself, then Christian Bale has a bright future in politics. After all, who pictured the original Terminator star, Arnold Schwarzenegger, in the California governor’s mansion when the series debuted in 1984? Like Schwarzenegger.. more
The Dark Knight has caught up with Titanic’s record box office ticket sales and is one of the most talked about films in years. It’s the biggest moviegoing phenomenon of 2008, larger even than Sex and the City. Heath Ledger was a rising actor.. more
