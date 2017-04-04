Christian Hansen
Whips' Wild 'Ride' is Worth the Wait
After three years of ups, down and changes, Milwaukee rockers Whips reconvened for their vital sophomore album, The Ride.
Apr 4, 2017 3:20 PM Lauren Keene Music Feature
Whips Play it Straight
Whips make "straight-forward rock 'n' roll" sound fresh on their full-length debut Turn It On.
Dec 16, 2014 7:08 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Milwaukee Rockers Whips Get Off to a Fast Start
Year One is a blistering five-song rocker of an EP that effectively serves as a brash introduction to young Bay View-based outfit Whips. The project is so young, in fact, its own first year hasn't even concluded yet. About 12 months ago, Wh...
Oct 30, 2013 12:54 AM Tyler Maas Local Music
An Expanded Fever Marlene
If you haven't seen Fever Marlene for a while—and, given the group's relative silence over the last few years, that's a strong possibility—then you might not recognize them anymore. It's been five years since the
Apr 2, 2013 9:42 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Hearts of Stone Begin Anew, Hit Harder
For Hearts of Stone singer Neil Weingarth, the latest version of his band has come as a bit of a revelation...
Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Joshua Miller Local Music