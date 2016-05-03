RSS

Christian Schneider

newspaper.jpg.jpe

There are many people who no longer believe the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel is anywhere near being balanced and fair in its reporting and editorials. After listening to complaints about the paper for many years and suggestions for its improv... more

May 3, 2016 2:28 PM News 1 Comments

the_disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're revisiting the streaming wars in the light of a string of recent victories for Tidal, the once-widely mocked streaming servic.. more

Apr 28, 2016 3:02 PM On Music

blogimage12728.jpe

Lisbeth Salander is a hard one to kill. Perilously close to death last time we met her, in The Girl Who Played With Fire, she awakens in a hospital, bloodied and barely alive, in The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet’s Nest. Charged with the attem... more

Oct 26, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES