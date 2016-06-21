RSS

Christian

warbabies.jpg.jpe

War Babies is a collection of 18 tracks from The Sheep, an early ’70s Milwaukee band associated with the “Jesus Movement.” Co-ed vocals, guitar drenched in feedback and folk music influences bring favorable comparisons to Jefferson Airpl... more

Jun 21, 2016 2:08 PM Album Reviews

blogimage18810.jpe

Willis Barnstone, poet and Indiana University comparative literature professor, has been on a mission to shine new light on the sacred writings of Jews and Christians. The latest chapter in his often-intriguing project recovers the poetry a... more

May 29, 2012 12:00 AM Books

blogimage1852.jpe

and ,Dining Out more

Apr 23, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview 2 Comments

blogimage1344.jpe

There’s an indelible quality to Kevin Brockmeier’swriting that has earned View From the Seventh Layer, ,Authors' Voices (Online Exclusive) more

Mar 24, 2008 12:00 AM Books

blogimage408.jpe

Evan Christian's commitment to mastering the flamenco guitar is so great that he mov The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep, ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 7, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 8 Comments

This column by Jayson Stark amasses a large number of strange, but true facts from this past baseball season. Some of the feats are truly remarkable.Worth the read. more

Dec 27, 2007 5:00 AM More Sports

blogimage223.jpe

December 13, 2007 Witha bit of help from some old friends (including Brian Eno and Comicopera ,CD Reviews more

Dec 13, 2007 12:00 AM Album Reviews 2 Comments

blogimage34.jpe

Also opening tonight is the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s production of playwright Joa King Corn ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Nov 15, 2007 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee 4 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES