Christianity
Heaven’s Gate and Hell’s Flames: Free at Evangel Assembly
The opening tagline on the announcement reads: “Eternity is a long time! Do you know where you will be spending it?” So I’m guessing there’s no intermission?All joking aside, every now and then I get wind of a show that’s solidly outside th.. more
Aug 12, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Prayer for Deer Hunting
Joel McNally compares deer hunting to a religion in Wisconsin. more
Nov 25, 2014 11:22 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 3 Comments
Duck Dynasty's Robertson Family Address Cable Stardom, Christianity and Hunting in Wisconsin
It's not that there were that many waterfowl preying enthusiasts among the near-capacity crowd in the Riverside Theater Thursday night. Phil Robertson, patriarch of the family featured on cable TV,A&E Feature more
Nov 15, 2013 9:43 AM Jamie Lee Rake A&E Feature
Lions and Tigers and Zombies!
Broadminded, an all-female local sketch-comedy troupe with a knack for taking every-day situations and drawing them out to absurdist extremes, takes on some especially sensational subject matter in its latest program, Lions and Tigers more
Nov 20, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee