RSS

Christina Applegate

maxresdefault.jpg.jpe

In Bad Moms, Mila Kunis, Christina Applegate, Jada Pinkett Smith and Annie Mumolo are three moms who are tired of never saying “no” and living only for their families. Thus, Kunis’ character, together with other moms played by Kristen Be... more

Jul 26, 2016 2:48 PM Film Clips

homemovies_metamorphosis_beyonddarkness.jpg.jpe

The documentary I Am Chris Farley features reminiscences by Adam Sandler, David Spade, Mike Myers, Christina Applegate and other stars who shared the spotlight with the rotund, double-chinned comic on “Saturday Night Live.” more

Aug 18, 2015 11:34 PM Home Movies

Loosely based on actual events, this retelling of the Abscam sting of the 1970s is narrated by con man Irving Rosenfeld (Christian Bale) and his girlfriend Sydney Prosser (Amy Adams). She overlooks Irving’s marriage to unstable Rosalyn (Jen... more

Dec 16, 2013 6:28 PM Film Clips

SOCIAL UPDATES