Christina Briggs Winslow
'Winterdances...Past Moving Forward'
The 50th Anniversary of the influential UWM Dance Department will be honored with contrasting works choreographed by five of the program’s graduates and current faculty and danced by its students. Artistic more
Jan 17, 2014 3:09 AM John Schneider Classical Music
When Arts ‘Intersect’: Danceworks Performance Company showcases inter-arts
Danceworks Performance Company is a Milwaukee laboratory and showcase for inter-arts performance. “Intersect,” running Nov. 15-24 at the Danceworks Studio Theatre (1661 N. Water St.), will offer five such more
Nov 6, 2013 12:55 AM John Schneider Classical Music
Vulnerable, Impulsive Visionaries in UWM's 'Summerdances'
Christina Briggs Winslow, the new visiting assistant professor in the dance department of UW-Milwaukee's Peck School of the Arts, is one of five distinguished choreographers whose work will be performed May 31-June 2 in this year's “Summer more
May 29, 2012 12:00 AM John Schneider Classical Music
A GeraldCaselDance Premiere Made in Milwaukee
A terrific opportunity exists Thursday through Saturday, May 17-19, to see a world premiere by distinguished choreographer Gerald Casel and several outstanding Milwaukee dancers. The veteran of the Stephen Petronio Company and founder... more
May 15, 2012 12:00 AM John Schneider Classical Music