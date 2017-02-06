RSS
Christina Panfilio
Next Act Explores Emotional Memory in The Other Place
Feb 6, 2017 3:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Performing Arts Weekly 11.10
The Rep produces The Foreigner, a comedy it once premiered decades penned by from its late playwright-in-residence, Larry Shue. Meanwhile, Acacia turns to the Little House books for A Laura Ingalls Wilder Christmas, Marquette gives us Two R... more
Nov 8, 2016 4:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
Various Artists
Fusions of global pop and local traditions are sounding increasingly threadbare rather than rich with possibility. An exception is the charming, intriguing CD Voice Over the Bridge. Producers Patrick Sebag and Yotam Asam work with singers o... more
Jan 2, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
