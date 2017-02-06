RSS

Christina Panfilio

16174768_1392986137380676_2964341456352824322_n.jpg.jpe

Feb 6, 2017 3:00 PM Theater

paw_acacia.jpg.jpe

The Rep produces The Foreigner, a comedy it once premiered decades penned by from its late playwright-in-residence, Larry Shue. Meanwhile, Acacia turns to the Little House books for A Laura Ingalls Wilder Christmas, Marquette gives us Two R... more

Nov 8, 2016 4:03 PM Performing Arts Weekly

blogimage13473.jpe

Fusions of global pop and local traditions are sounding increasingly threadbare rather than rich with possibility. An exception is the charming, intriguing CD Voice Over the Bridge. Producers Patrick Sebag and Yotam Asam work with singers o... more

Jan 2, 2011 12:00 AM Album Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES