Bask in the Warmth of Chris Siegel's Euphoric Summer Dance Jam "This Is How"
It’s probably a coincidence that KIINGS’ Chris Siegel dropped his new single on a bright, sunny morning after what was hopefully the last chilly weekend of the spring, but it's fitting, because “This Is How” feels like an official declaration t.. more
May 16, 2016 3:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Stream Kiings' New Song with Christine Hoberg, "You Can't See Me"
During their short time together so far, Chris Siegel and Sean Foran's production duo Kiings has functioned primarily a remix project, posting remixes online and earlier this year releasing Warehouses Possessed by the City , an EP of remixes of fe.. more
Jun 17, 2013 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Ed Gein: The Musical
Grave-robbing murderer Ed Gein has been the inspiration for horror films from Psycho to The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, but until now he’d never been the subject of a musical. Filmed for just $9,000 and starring director Dan Davies more
Oct 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Marriage of Bette and Boo
Christopher Durang’s contemporary family comedy The Marriage of Bette and Boo is a celebration of human imperfection. Paul Madden stars as Matt, a nice guy trying to make sense of his family. Anne Miller and Ken Dillon play his parents, the... more
Dec 27, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee