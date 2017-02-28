Christine Neumann-Ortiz
State Supreme Court Protects David Clarke from Public Scrutiny
“If Clarke’s deputies pull over a mother for a broken tail light and detain her for Immigration, the public has no right to know. Her children have no right to know." more
Feb 28, 2017 4:08 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board Expresso 3 Comments
Immigrants Push Back on Trump and Clarke’s Hateful Agenda
“I think we can add this one extra thing to a list of reasons why Sheriff Clarke should resign now," Milwaukee County Supervisor Supreme Moore Omokunde said to wild applause at the rally. more
Feb 14, 2017 2:07 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board Expresso 7 Comments
Milwaukee’s Trump Resistance Forms
The Trump resistance movement will continue with an inauguration protest to be held on Friday, Jan. 20, at 5 p.m. in Red Arrow Park in Downtown Milwaukee, which is organized by the Milwaukee Coalition Against Trump. more
Jan 17, 2017 4:40 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 5 Comments
Immigrants Brace for Trump Administration Threats
“I think when you appoint white nationalists to your administration and politicians who don’t represent civil rights or workers’ rights, I think you can say [Trump] is serious and I think he can get it done,” Christine Neumann-Ortiz, exe... more
Nov 22, 2016 4:34 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 7 Comments
Immigrants and Allies Call for Unity
“I don’t want to see families broken up, I don’t want to see children’s dreams dashed.”—Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett more
Nov 15, 2016 4:29 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 10 Comments
Will the Palermo Villa Pizza Impasse End Soon?
The long-simmering stalemate between pizza maker Palermo Villa and its disaffected workers may be coming to an end—or not.Last month, an investigation led by the regional director of the National Labor Relations Board more
Dec 5, 2012 2:59 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Palermo's Pizza Workers Strike
Palermo's Pizza, located on Canal Street in the heart of the revitalized Menomonee Valley, has been hailed as an urban... more
Jun 13, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 6 Comments