Christine Sinicki
Time for a Change: Support Julie Meyer in the South Shore’s Assembly District 20
Instead of going with the establishment choice, we are endorsing challenger Julie Meyer in Assembly District 20 in the Aug. 9 Democratic primary. more
Aug 2, 2016 3:07 PM Shepherd Express Staff News 19 Comments
Sinicki Challenged by Meyer on South Shore
MPS teacher Julie Meyer is challenging longtime incumbent Rep. Christine Sinicki in the Democratic primary for Assembly District 20 on Aug. 9. more
Jul 26, 2016 3:36 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Abele Administration’s $5 Million No-Bid Contract for Residential Facility Stirs Controversy
Sleepy Uncas Avenue on the South Side of Milwaukee is now the center of a swirling controversy surrounding the construction of an eight-bed facility with a 16-car parking lot and the placement of long-hospitalized mentally ill individuals, ... more
Dec 15, 2015 10:05 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments
Clean Energy Group Says It Will Sue to Block We Energies’ Solar Rate Hikes
A pro-solar group is poised to sue the state Public Service Commission (PSC). more
Nov 18, 2014 10:25 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 14 Comments
State Calls Foul on Phony Supporters of We Energies Rate Hike
We Energies’ proposal to change the way it bills all of its customers and add new charges to solar system owners isn’t terribly popular. Testimony at the Public Service Commission’s (PSC) Milwaukee hearings on more
Nov 4, 2014 6:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 3 Comments
Coal-Friendly Astroturf Group Submits Questionable Names of We Energies Supporters to PSC
It’s pretty safe tosay that WeEnergies’ proposed rate hikes and new penalties on clean energy systems arepretty unpopular. No matter how you slice it, consumers will pay more simply toimprove the monopoly’s bottom line. But We Energies claims .. more
Oct 24, 2014 6:55 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Where’s the Local Control Caucus?
I always thought that Republicans had a fetish aboutlocal control, claiming that local leaders, being closest to theirconstituents, were the best ones to make decisions for their communities. But I guess they’ve become state-control fetishists.. more
May 9, 2013 5:30 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Out-State Legislators Will Determine the Future of Milwaukee County at Committee Hearing on April 10 in Madison
Republican lawmakers have not scheduled a public hearing in Milwaukee County on the controversial bill to grant the Milwaukee County executive sweeping powers over local more
Apr 3, 2013 4:02 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Milwaukee Fair Trade Crawl Returns
Celebrate World Fair Trade Day and support more than 30 socially conscious retailers by participating in the second annual Fair Trade Crawl on Saturday, May 9. The Milwaukee Fair Trade Coalition-sponsored event kicks off at 10:30 a.m. at .. more
May 1, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Voters Beware
