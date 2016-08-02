RSS

Christine Sinicki

Instead of going with the establishment choice, we are endorsing challenger Julie Meyer in Assembly District 20 in the Aug. 9 Democratic primary. more

Aug 2, 2016 3:07 PM News 19 Comments

MPS teacher Julie Meyer is challenging longtime incumbent Rep. Christine Sinicki in the Democratic primary for Assembly District 20 on Aug. 9. more

Jul 26, 2016 3:36 PM News Features 1 Comments

Sleepy Uncas Avenue on the South Side of Milwaukee is now the center of a swirling controversy surrounding the construction of an eight-bed facility with a 16-car parking lot and the placement of long-hospitalized mentally ill individuals, ... more

Dec 15, 2015 10:05 PM News Features 4 Comments

A pro-solar group is poised to sue the state Public Service Commission (PSC). more

Nov 18, 2014 10:25 PM News Features 14 Comments

We Energies’ proposal to change the way it bills all of its customers and add new charges to solar system owners isn’t terribly popular. Testimony at the Public Service Commission’s (PSC) Milwaukee hearings on more

Nov 4, 2014 6:05 PM Expresso 3 Comments

It’s pretty safe tosay that WeEnergies’ proposed rate hikes and new penalties on clean energy systems arepretty unpopular. No matter how you slice it, consumers will pay more simply toimprove the monopoly’s bottom line. But We Energies claims .. more

Oct 24, 2014 6:55 PM Daily Dose

I always thought that Republicans had a fetish aboutlocal control, claiming that local leaders, being closest to theirconstituents, were the best ones to make decisions for their communities. But I guess they’ve become state-control fetishists.. more

May 9, 2013 5:30 PM Daily Dose

Republican lawmakers have not scheduled a public hearing in Milwaukee County on the controversial bill to grant the Milwaukee County executive sweeping powers over local more

Apr 3, 2013 4:02 PM News Features

Amy Adams plays Anna, an American single gal desperate to marry Jeremy (Scott), her boyfriend of four years. Business requires Jeremy's presence in Dublin, prompting Anna to follow so she can take advantage of an Irish tradition encouraging... more

May 4, 2010 12:00 AM Home Movies

Sister Hazel scored one of the most amiable hits of 1997 with “All for You,” a jangly roots-pop sing-along that lit up adult alternative stations but marked the band as another 1990s one-hit wonder (at least among listeners who correctly at... more

Dec 17, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

May 5, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

Celebrate World Fair Trade Day and support more than 30 socially conscious retailers by participating in the second annual Fair Trade Crawl on Saturday, May 9. The Milwaukee Fair Trade Coalition-sponsored event kicks off at 10:30 a.m. at .. more

May 1, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose

Sep 3, 2008 12:00 AM Elections 1 Comments

